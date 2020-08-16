Former New York Jets kicker Jay Feely golfs with President Donald Trump

Former New York Jets kicker Jay Feely played golf with President Donald J. Trump on Saturday, taking to his social media channels to tout the round on the links.

Feely, who in the past has been actively outspoken in the political realm, played this round of golf at the President’s course in New Jersey. He posted on Twitter about playing with the chief executive at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, considered one of the premier courses in the world. Feely and the President played the round as partners.

Feely, who kicked for two years for the Jets beginning in 2008, is currently an analyst for CBS Sports.

On Twitter, Feely posted about the experience, writing that he “Had the distinct honor to play golf today with @POTUS and be his partner! Truly enjoyed talking about our families, politics and his earnest desires for our great country. he’s still got game.”

He provided some more details on his Facebook account:

“What an epic day!! Had the honor of playing golf with President Trump today and he and I were partners. Truly enjoyed talking about our families, talking politics and listening to his earnest desires for our country. We even Had an unexpected flyover from 2 F-15s as we stood on the tee box 😱😱 I started with a birdie and closed with a birdie. Truly unbelievable.I’m still amazed I got the opportunity to do that.”

Feely began his NFL career in 2001, retiring in 2014 following a stint with the Chicago Bears. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2005.

Several weeks ago, Trump played a round of golf with Brett Favre. The Hall of Fame quarterback played for the Jets in 2009.