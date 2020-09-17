New York Jets: Joe Namath Believes Fellow Alabama Alum Quinnen Williams Can Be Special

Quinnen Williams enters his second year with the New York Jets perhaps a bit misunderstood. After a rookie season that, statistically speaking, didn’t exactly jump off the page, Williams said he wanted to make a splash in 2020.

And the former Alabama defensive lineman, taken by the Jets No. 3 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, has a big fan in a fellow Crimson Tide alum. Joe Namath sees Williams and his role in the defensive line as an unheralded one.

“That position that he’s in, boy, you got to really be an All-Pro or a superstar to get recognition,” Namath told Sports Illustrated’s Jets Country.

“Those guys in the middle often don’t get the recognition you’d like. These guys, you don’t see them very much. Quinnen – he’s going to be around. I like his personality, he’s a nice man but he’s still a hell of a defensive lineman – you don’t have to be one of those guys who is raging in the locker room

Namath added that “Quinnen is a great athlete, a terrific athlete.”

He played 50 snaps on Sunday in the Jets 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills. Williams had three tackles and a quarterback hit and was all around solid.

Last year in 13 games, Williams had 25 tackles, 2.5 sacks and six quarterback hits. So while Week 1 wasn’t a huge number, in a role where he is often asked to stunt and shift and free up space for a blitzing linebacker or Marcus Maye, it can be an unheralded role for sure.