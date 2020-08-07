With Josh Doctson opting out, what do the New York Jets do at wide receiver?

Shortly before the NFL’s deadline, New York Jets wide receiver Josh Doctson decided to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season. He’s the third Jets player to do so; Doctson had been slotted as a reserve wideout this season, with his opt-out the team’s depth at the position got a little thinner.

Doctson joined linebacker C.J. Mosley and reserve offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi as the three Jets players that will not participate in the 2020 NFL season. Overall, 65 players used the option that the NFL Players Association had negotiated. The deadline was Thursday at 4 pm ET.

The 6'2", 205-pound receiver was part of a receiving core that included Jamison Crowder and newcomer Breshad Perriman and as well as rookie Denzel Mims. The Jets figured Doctson would split time as the third or fourth receiver. Last weekend they released Quincy Enunwa.

Doctson came to the Jets on a one-year deal this past February in an attempt by general manager Joe Douglas to beef up the wide receivers. He was a former first-round draft pick by the Washington Football Team in 2016. In three seasons in Washington, he managed only 81 catches for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns in 33 games. Last year, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings but hurt his hamstring and was waived before he could come back to the field. He did not catch a single pass in the NFC North.

Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters Tuesday he had not heard about any players considering opting out. “I have not had anyone else say anything to me that doesn't mean that somebody couldn't have a change in heart,” he told reporters Wednesday. Gase has stressed a “next man up” mentality when dealing with the possible loss of more players whether it be for the COVID-19 reserve list or the opt-out list.

Gase knew that any player could decide to opt-out for a variety of reasons. Doctson didn’t give a reason or announce anything when his name was revealed on the NFL transaction wire.

He had signed a 1-year, $825k deal with a $65,000 roster bonus this offseason. If he is deemed to be high risk for COVID-19 or in a high-risk situation, he can make $350,000. Otherwise, he makes a $150,000 stipend.

“You know, we're professional athletes,” said Jets guard Alex Lewis when he spoke Tuesday about the challenges the players are facing with the COVID-19 pandemic. “It takes a lot of ownership of each individual. I think the league and every organization is doing their part in player safety because without the players, this game's not happening.”

One player the Jets may consider for receiver help is former Jets wideout Demaryius Thomas. A former Denver Broncos wide receiver, Thomas went on 104.3FM The Fan in Colorado and said he doesn’t want to hang up his cleats.

“I just want to play. I got like 250 yards to reach 10,000 yards as a receiver” Thomas told the station. “I got to (get that). I still got the urge.”

The Athletic reported that the Jets have had an ongoing dialogue with Thomas. He battled an Achilles injury and a pulled hamstring with the Jets after being acquired from the New England Patriots at the beginning of the 2019 season. In 11 games with New York, Thomas recorded 36 catches for 433 yards and one touchdown.