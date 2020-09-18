Rookie La'Mical Perine, Still Waiting His NFL Debut, Has the Confidence of the New York Jets

The New York Jets running back situation on Sunday couldn’t be more polar opposite.

With Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) on Injured Reserve (IR), the Jets will likely be starting Frank Gore in their backfield in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers. Backing him up is likely to be La’Mical Perine, a rookie out of Florida who the Jets took in the fourth round of April’s NFL Draft.

Gore is destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the third most rushing yards in league history. Then there is Perine who has yet to play an NFL game and coming off an ankle injury late in training camp. He practiced on Thursday, a bit of good news for the Jets offense.

And yet, there is confidence that Perine, if healthy, can be a positive on the field this Sunday.

“I feel like he’s in a good spot. He’s a football junkie,” head coach Adam Gase said in his virtual press conference. “And you know he loves everything, he likes being in meetings, he likes being on the field, he watches a ton of tape. Frank and [Bell] have done a great job with him as far as showing him the ropes and that kid is built to the right stuff.”

On Sunday, Gore was one of the few positives in the Jets offense, even in limited action. He had six carries for 24 yards in their 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.

Those numbers, albeit limited, were still good enough to be the Jets top rusher.

Perine certainly is lacking the resume of Gore but he will likely be the second running back in the backfield rotation if healthy. The Jets also have Josh Adams, who had a one-yard touchdown dive in the Buffalo loss. There is also Kalen Ballage, signed this past Tuesday.

Getting Perine on the field, especially after a positive training camp, would be a boost for a Jets offense that has struggled so far. Gase raved about his speed up until the injury late in camp.

“Perine has been awesome, super explosive, he has big play written all over him,” quarterback Sam Darnold said. “So, if he’s healthy, we’re looking to get him involved and seeing what he can do with the ball in his hands.”