What the New York Jets are getting in La'Mical Perine

Another piece of the New York Jets offense fell into place with the signing of rookie La’Mical Perine.

The contract for Perine is a four-year deal worth $4 million; he is the fourth draft pick to be signed out of the nine the Jets selected back in April. He was selected No. 120 overall out of Florida in the fourth round.

Perine has been figured as a strong third-down base for Jets head coach Adam Gase’s offense. He can also be a backup for running back Le’Veon Bell. With Bell under contract for three more years but a cap friendly number starting in 2021, the implication is that Perine won’t start or carry a huge load right away. He figures to work in the rotation with Bell and veteran running back Frank Gore, likely as a third down back.

That doesn’t mean he won’t be asked to contribute right away. He's a solid blocker and proven pass catcher. He caught 40 passes for 262 yards his senior year at Florida. His powerful running style should fit in within the Jets' offense.

Overall, Perine appeared in 50 games over his four-year career with 22 starts, finishing his career with 2,485 rushing yards and 3,159 all-purpose yards.

There is a growing group of Florida players in the Jets locker room. Perine was the second Gators player drafted by the Jets during the 2020 NFL Draft alongside defensive end Jabari Zuniga, selected in the third round. Those two Gators join returning Jets safety Marcus Maye and cornerback Brian Poole as well as center Jonotthan Harrison.

Bell is a former All-Pro and Perine praised his new teammate soon after he was drafted.

"He's a great running back," Perine told reporters soon after the NFL Draft. "I feel like he's one of the top three running backs in this league. He's a guy who is able to pass protect, pass catch and run the ball very hard. He's just a great all-around back. I looked up to him when he was in Pittsburgh and I'm looking forward to learning from him and getting some of his game."

The Jets are hoping he can be a strong threat out of the backfield for the Jets in September. If all goes well, he and Gore will hopefully help carry the burden and keep Bell fresh as the season grinds on.