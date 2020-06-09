Logan Ryan is a fit for the New York Jets. But does the cornerback make sense?

The New York Jets have a little under $25 million in cap room and there are still quite a few free agents still out there. This is the second in a series of potential free agents the Jets could and should still target.

Name: Logan Ryan, CB

Profile: Ryan turned 30-years old in February. The former Rutgers star came into the league when he was a third-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2013. On February 1, 2015, Ryan appeared in Super Bowl XLIX and made a tackle and pass deflection in a 28–24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He signed a free-agent contract with the Tennessee Titans back in March of 2017.

Since then he’s been a consistent starter and is still a free agent simply because of his high contract demands (he reportedly wants $10 million a year). Teams have been hesitant to commit financially to that number.

2019 Stats: Last season, Ryan had a key interception when he picked off what became Tom Brady’s final pass as a Patriot. He returned it for a touchdown securing the Tennessee victory. He also had a team-high 13 tackles in the Titans road victory over the Baltimore Ravens. He set career highs in 2019 in tackles with 113, sacks with 4.5, pass deflections with 18 and forced fumbles with four. He also had four interceptions.

2019 Salary and Contract: Logan Ryan signed a three-year contract with the Titans worth $30 million with $12 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $2 million.

The Fit: The likelihood isn’t high, but this is a target for the Jets that they could afford and would really impact their defensive secondary. If the salary cap reports are accurate, the Jets could commit a contract in the range Ryan is looking for, but it hamstrings their remaining flexibility.

But the Jets cornerback situation isn’t deep or very talented. And while they signed Pierre Desir in free agency and draft Bryce Hall (the fifth round pick is still rehabbing from an ankle injury suffered last season at Virginia), a player like Ryan elevates the whole secondary and the entire defense. A lock-down cornerback such as Ryan would help the Jets to utilize safety Jamal Adams as more of a playmaker, freeing him up from coverage responsibilities.