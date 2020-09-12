SI.com
Marcus Maye is Questionable Ahead of the New York Jets Season Opener

Seth Everett

New York Jets safety Marcus Maye was noncommittal when asked if he was going to play in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills. He’s been dealing with a calf/ankle injury.

“I feel better,” Maye said on Friday to reporters in a virtual press conference. “But like I said, I'm gonna leave that up to the training staff and coaches to talk about.”

Maye is listed on the injury report as questionable for Sunday’s season opener at the Bills. He had limited participation in practice Friday after not participating at all on Thursday.

“It’s one of those deals, I don’t know exactly how it happened, but in practice the other day I think he got caught, somebody stepped on him,” head coach Adam Gase said Friday. “It’s been bothering him since the other day.”

Maye moved over to the box safety position after Jamal Adams was traded to Seattle shortly before training camp began. He was repeatedly praised throughout camp for his performance and was voted team captain by his teammates this week.

“It's an honor being recognized from my teammates,” Maye said. “As a leader, it's definitely an honor to be a captain of this team. I'm excited for it. I'm just looking to get ready to lead by example.”

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams wouldn’t tip his hand as to how much – if any - Maye will play.

“He had a good day today and he’s done a very good job, real proud of him on (being voted) captain,” Williams told reporters Friday virtually. “It’s fun for me to see that those guys respect him. You know when you vote for captains, you don’t vote for people you like, you vote for people you respect, and respect is earned, and your respect is through your example, not your voice. And so, he’s had a good camp and had a good day today.”

If Maye can’t go, safety Mattias Farley could get some of those snaps and third-round draft pick Ashtyn Davis is also an option. Newly acquired Bradley McDougald is the other starting safety.

The 27-year-old Maye was the only Jets player in 2019 to log more than 1,000 scrimmage plays on offense or defense. Including special teams, he was on the field for 1,127 total snaps.

