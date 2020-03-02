JetsCountry
NFL Combine Update: New York Jets Meet With Amik Robertson

Kristian Dyer

The need for a cornerback has taken the New York Jets to look at another under-the-radar prospect in Louisiana Tech’s Amik Robertson. 

A source tells SportsIllustrated.com that the Jets met with Robertson at the NFL Combine last week for an informal meeting. The Jets have met with several other defensive backs at the combine with Robertson reflecting yet another prospect from a smaller program who could be a target in the middle to later rounds of the draft. 

Robertson did not participate in the NFL Combine, having had surgery on January 17 to repair a groin injury suffered during the season. His meeting with the Jets focused on his injury, the source said. 

He has been cleared for five weeks now post-surgery and expects to participate in Tech’s Pro Day. 

Robertson declared for the NFL Draft following his junior season. He did so for a good reason, having compiled quite the campaign. 

In 2019, he had 44 tackles, 16 passes defended, five interceptions and a forced fumble. For his three seasons at Louisiana Tech, he had 14 career interceptions. 

Against BCS opposition, Robertson performed well this past year. In a season-opening 45-14 loss at Texas (then No. 10 in the country), he had four tackles and two passes defended. Then in their fifth game of the season, a 23-20 win at Rice, Robertson had seven tackles and two passes defended in taking down a Big XII opponent. 

He was arguably the best defensive player for the Bulldogs, who finished the year 10-3 with a bowl win over Miami. 

Last year, the program saw defensive end Jaylon Ferguson taken in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. 

