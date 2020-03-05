Danny Pinter meets with the New York Jets after posting fast 40 time at the NFL Combine

Fresh off an impressive NFL Combine, Ball State offensive lineman Danny Pinter backed up his impressive senior season at Ball State with a solid workout. NFL teams took notice.

And the New York Jets were one of those teams who did their due diligence. A source tells SportsIllustrated.com that Pinter had an informal interview with the Jets last week during the NFL Combine.

The source said that the Jets, along with the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans among others all had informal meetings with Pinter as well.

The intrigue about Pinter is not based on his game film as much as it is his upside. No offensive lineman in the draft is likely as moldable as Pinter, who is still very much learning how to play offensive tackle.

A first-team All-MAC selection, Pinter is a multi-year starter for Ball State at offensive tackle. What is creating interest among NFL teams, however, is that as of 2017, he was a tight end who eventually moved to play tackle. In fact, Pinter has 11 starts at tight end in his career. But he now has good experience as a tackle with 24 starts at right tackle over the past two years.

Pinter is athletic though, that can’t be denied.

He has good footwork, not surprising for a former tight end. He also showed his speed at the NFL Combine. Running a 4.91 in the 40 certainly raised some eyebrows as he had the second-fastest offensive line time at the NFL Combine (Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, who projects as a guard or a tackle, ran a 4.85 time in the 40).

The Jets need along the offensive line likely means that they will sign at least two starters in free agency to boost the unit. In addition, at least one early draft pick, possibly the team’s first round selection at No. 11, is likely to be spent on an offensive lineman.

But a player like Pinter, who could really develop if given a year or two to grow and hone his technique, could make for an interesting Day 3 pick for the Jets.