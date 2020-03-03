Source: Wide receiver Omar Bayless meets with New York Jets at the NFL Combine

The hunt for possible wide receivers went into overdrive for the New York Jets at the NFL Combine, who interviewed the top wide receiver in the Sunbelt Conference last season. He was the best wide receiver in the conference by quite a margin.

A source tell SportsIllustrated.com that Omar Bayless interviewed with the Jets at the NFL Combine last week in what was an informal meeting. In addition, the Arkansas State standout also met with the Green Bay Packers , Carolina Panthers , Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears among other teams.

With the Jets, the source said that Bayless met with wide receiver coach Hines Ward.

At the NFL Combine, Bayless ran a 4.62 time in the 40. His 20-yard shuttle was 4.5 seconds and his three-cone shuttle clocked in at 7.35 seconds.

Last year at Arkansas State, Bayless stood out. He had 93 receptions for 1,653 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. In the NFL, Bayless figures to start contributing on special teams with an eye towards growing his role in the offense.

He has solid hands and is a very good route runner. He does a nice job of getting separation as well and can stretch the field nicely.

The Jets could use a wide receiver or two in free agency as well as in the draft. While not the weakest position group on the roster, the Jets did suffer injuries and inconsistencies from their wide receivers a year ago.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter much what the Jets do with free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson. Even should they keep Anderson, arguably their most explosive wide receiver, they likely will still need to add two bodies to the unit.

A player like Bayless, who was very productive in college, could make for an intriguing Day 3 selection for the Jets.