New York Jets first round pick Mekhi Becton a fascinating blend of size and speed

The reviews continue to be glowing about New York Jets first-round pick Mekhi Becton. NFL Draft expert Rich Cirminiello is fascinated with Becton’s size and speed. That combination made Becton the choice Jets general manager Joe Douglas couldn’t miss out on.

At Louisville, Becton played in 35 games in three seasons. The All-ACC First-Team tackle last season exclusively started 33 games, the last 21 where he played left tackle.

Cirminiello said in a recent exclusive interview with Seth Everett that he didn’t think the Jets would select Becton. He pegged them for Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs who wound up going at No. 13 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He said that he thought Becton had the higher ceiling and the Jets had to be thrilled he was available at No. 11.

During a recent conference call with reporters, Becton was asked about his goals for his upcoming rookie season. "I want to start as a rookie and I want to make the playoffs," Becton said on a media call. "I would say those would be my rookie goals."

Cirminiello didn’t seem overly concerned with the flagged drug test from the January NFL Combine. The NFL Network reported in April that Becton was flagged along with tests from multiple prospects, something that the then draft prospect had to address with teams. As a result, Becton was placed in Stage 1 of the NFL’s Intervention Program and can be there for up to 60 days.

Becton seems anxious to get on the field when asked during his conference call with the media.

"Right now we’ve just been doing a lot of virtual meetings," Becton said.

"I’ve been seeing their faces but I haven’t talked to any of the vets yet. I haven’t gotten to know them personally. We’ve just been doing meetings. The rookies have been doing side meetings on their own with the vets. I’ve just been studying and doing extra studying with the playbook.”

Cirminiello is a Director of College Awards for the Maxwell Football Club. The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the college football player judged by a panel of sportscasters, sportswriters, and National Collegiate Athletic Association head coaches and the membership of the Maxwell Football Club to be the best all-around player in the United States.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the 2019 Maxwell Award and Ohio State’s Chase Young was named the Chuck Bednarik winner as the nation’s top defensive player.

Becton told reporters he wanted to wear No. 77 for the Jets. He wore No. 73 for Louisville but that number is retired for Jets Ring of Honor Inductee Joe Klecko. He said he has become friendly with another new Jets offensive lineman George Fant, who signed with the Jets before the draft and has made it no secret that he left the Seattle Seahawks with the intention of being a starting left tackle.