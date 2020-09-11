New York Jets to Decide on Saturday Morning Their Social Justice Protest Stance

The New York Jets face a difficult discussion about what protest, if any, should take place during the national anthem this Sunday at the Buffalo Bills. It is a discussion that is happening around the NFL on the best and most appropriate way for teams to join the protest for social change.

On Thursday night, the league’s first game between the Houston Texans at the Kansas City Chiefs, drew boos as the two teams linked arms at midfield in a moment of unity. Before that moment, the Houston Texans remained in the locker room for the anthem while the Chiefs were out on the sideline with one player deciding to kneel.

Jets head coach Adam Gase said that the team hasn’t finalized what their plan looks like or how they will potentially address the national anthem.

“We’ve had a few discussions on it, I think we’re close to finalizing what we want to do,” Gase said on Friday during his virtual press conference.

“We have a discussion [Saturday] morning with our captains and leadership council. What we talked about was making sure before we got on that plane, we knew how we were going about everything.”

NFL players have been at the forefront of pushing the national discussion about social justice and policing issues in recent weeks. It is a discussion that has been at the forefront of a national dialogue on a wide array of social issues.

Also a part of the pregame ceremonies on Thursday night was a rendition of ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing,’ also termed the ‘Black National Anthem’ was performed. It will be sung prior to all NFL games in Week 1.