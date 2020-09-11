SI.com
JetsCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+
Search

New York Jets to Decide on Saturday Morning Their Social Justice Protest Stance

Kristian Dyer

The New York Jets face a difficult discussion about what protest, if any, should take place during the national anthem this Sunday at the Buffalo Bills. It is a discussion that is happening around the NFL on the best and most appropriate way for teams to join the protest for social change.

On Thursday night, the league’s first game between the Houston Texans at the Kansas City Chiefs, drew boos as the two teams linked arms at midfield in a moment of unity. Before that moment, the Houston Texans remained in the locker room for the anthem while the Chiefs were out on the sideline with one player deciding to kneel.

Jets head coach Adam Gase said that the team hasn’t finalized what their plan looks like or how they will potentially address the national anthem.

“We’ve had a few discussions on it, I think we’re close to finalizing what we want to do,” Gase said on Friday during his virtual press conference.

“We have a discussion [Saturday] morning with our captains and leadership council. What we talked about was making sure before we got on that plane, we knew how we were going about everything.”

NFL players have been at the forefront of pushing the national discussion about social justice and policing issues in recent weeks. It is a discussion that has been at the forefront of a national dialogue on a wide array of social issues.

Also a part of the pregame ceremonies on Thursday night was a rendition of ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing,’ also termed the ‘Black National Anthem’ was performed. It will be sung prior to all NFL games in Week 1.

THANKS FOR READING JETS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL season projections and predictions

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-2020-nfl-season-prediction-and-super-bowl-pick

Kristian Dyer

Chris Herndon's return is huge for the New York Jets

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-chris-herndon-return-key-for-sam-darnold

Kristian Dyer

Adam Gase is excited about the Jets offense in 2020

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-adam-gase-excited-about-offense-potential

Kristian Dyer

On why the Jets are significantly under the salary cap:

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-joe-douglas-addresses-not-signing-logan-ryan

Kristian Dyer

Practice squad!

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-practice-squad-lawrence-cager-lamar-jackson

Kristian Dyer

Quinnen Williams looking ahead by looking back

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-quinnen-williams-ready-for-2020-after-tough-rookie

Kristian Dyer

Frank Gore's son nearly scored a touchdown for Southern Mississippi

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-frank-gore-son-nearly-gets-touchdown

Kristian Dyer

Adam Gase says Jets ownership has done everything he's asked

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-adam-gase-christopher-johnson-phenomenal

Kristian Dyer

Mohamed Sanu makes sense for the Jets

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-mohamed-sanu-makes-sense

Kristian Dyer

What is going on with Breshad Perriman?

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-breshad-perriman-continues-to-miss-practice-knee-injury

Kristian Dyer