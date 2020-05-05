Watch: New York Jets draft pick Ashtyn Davis with an explosive 89-yard kickoff return for Cal

There is plenty to like about Ashtyn Davis, the New York Jets third round pick who figures to be a factor at safety sooner rather than later. He’s a good tackler, with a nose for the ball and is a legitimate playmaker in the backend.

And that says nothing about what he brings to the table come special teams. He has the tools to be an impact player on special teams.

Davis was a two-sport athlete at Cal in both football and on the track team. It shouldn’t be a surprise that he would be a standout on special teams, where he was one of the nation’s most prolific kickoff and punt returners.

In 2018, Davis had an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that showed his explosiveness and power. And he isn’t a lightweight, far from it, as he shows speed and the ability to not only make defenders miss but the strength to power through tackles.

This particular touchdown run blew open a game against Idaho State and made the score 21-3 in the second quarter. It ended up becoming a bit of a route for the PAC-12 program, who beat Idaho State 45-23. The win improved Cal’s record at the time to 3-0.

This is certainly an intriguing athlete for special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, who has made lemonade out of lemons considering the talent level available for his unit. A player like Davis, who has speed and pure athleticism that simply can’t be taught, can elevate a whole unit.

Last season, Davis had 57 tackles, four passes defended, two forced fumbles and two interceptions for Cal.