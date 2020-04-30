FIU's Butch Davis calls New York Jets NFL Draft pick James Morgan 'a football junkie'

James Morgan may have been a surprise selection by the New York Jets but for FIU head coach Butch Davis, it couldn’t be a better spot for his former quarterback to end up in the NFL.

The Jets took Morgan in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, a bit of a stunner given that there is already a franchise quarterback on the roster and the team had other positional needs at that time of the draft. But Morgan is a solid quarterback with big upside that he showed at the Shrine Bowl.

Davis said that Morgan is meticulous in his film work and preparation. The FIU head coach called Morgan’s landing spot “a great fit” in terms of the Jets offense.

“If he hadn’t gone to the Jets in the fourth, he may have gone later in the fourth or in the fifth. But I think a lot of teams may have appreciated his leadership, they love his arm. They think there’s not a throw on the field he can’t make, so from that standpoint, all of that stuff is good,” Davis said in a video posted by FIU on social media.

“There’s not a throw in the field he can’t make. He’s a super smart kid, he’s a football junkie.”

As a senior, he threw for 2,585 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Morgan, on FIU’s social media channel as well, was excited about his landing spot in New York. He was decked out in Jets gear as he said he was working out and trying to stay sharp during this most unusual of offseasons.

He admits that there is still a buzz about his selection even as he is now focused on getting ready for offseason workouts.

“Yea, I definitely think so a little bit. It’s kind of set in a little bit. It was definitely, the day after I got drafted, it was a little bit surreal, it was pretty cool and now it’s kind of set in,” Morgan said. “Just getting ready to work, that kind of mentality. Just me and my dad throwing outside and everything. It feels great, I’m very excited to be a New York Jet.”