Mark Schlereth raves about New York Jets NFL Draft pick Mekhi Becton: 'He's a freak show'

In the NFL Draft, the New York Jets were among the big winners, literally. Landing Mekhi Becton at No. 11, one of the top five players in the draft, not only represents a bit of a steal for the organization but also fills a big need.

Becton, one of the highest rated left tackles in this draft class, steps in as an instant starter for the Jets and satisfies the most pressing need on their roster.

“He is a freak show,” FOX Sports analyst and former offensive lineman Mark Schlereth said in an exclusive interview with SportsIllustrated.com’s ‘Jets Country’ contributor Seth Everett. Schlereth was an offensive lineman on two Super Bowl Championship teams and knows the importance of the line in building a contending team.

Becton is massive, 6'7" and 364 pounds, easily one of the biggest players available in the draft. At Louisville, Becton played in 35 games in three seasons. The All-ACC First-Team tackle last season started 33 games, the last 21 where he played left tackle.

There were four top-line offensive linemen selected in the first round. Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas went No. 4 to the New York Giants. The Carolina Panthers selected Auburn tackle Derrick Brown at No. 7. Alabama tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. was selected at No. 10 by the Cleveland Browns, one in front of the Jets at No. 11.

“He's probably third in this group behind Wills and behind Thomas,” said Schlereth. “But if he continues to train as an offensive lineman, his ceiling is, is as high as anybody that's ever been drafted at that position.”

One potential downside to Becton is the alleged flagged drug test reported by the NFL Network during the NFL Combine. As a result, Becton has been placed in Stage 1 of the NFL’s Intervention Program and will be there for up to 60 days. Jets general manager Joe Douglas reportedly spoke to Becton prior to the draft and had no issue selecting him, so the flagged test might not be a red flag. Turns out that it might actually something that might have helped the Jets get a player than could be a longtime starter.