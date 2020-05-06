Former NFL GM: Mekhi Becton is raw but with skill set that translates well

Mekhi Becton’s addition to the New York Jets not only fits a major need along the offensive line. Turns out he he has the potential to be an elite, dominant player.

It is hard to say that any prospect is a steal in the first round of the NFL Draft but Becton might end up being just that for the Jets. A three-year starter at Louisville, he was pegged as a top five selection and possibly the best left tackle in the NFL Draft but his stock dropped after an alleged flagged drug test at the NFL Combine. He fell to the Jets at No. 11 and former NFL general manager Randy Mueller sees a steal.

“Becton is raw but very much has the skill set that translates to the NFL passing games in 2020. He's a skinny 365 [pounds] who can move and forces pass rushers to take a ‘long road’ to get around him and get to the passer,” Mueller told SportsIllustrated.com.

“His length is a plus and maybe a curse so consistently will be the key on how good he ends up being. He must bend better and play with leverage in the run game, if they want to knock anyone off the ball. He does however ‘cover up defenders’ and in some offenses thats enough. The positive test is a red flag but the deep dive [that] Jets scouts did into character obviously counts more and they must be OK with it.”

Mueller is a former general manager of the Miami Dolphins.

The Jets came into the draft with left tackle as one of their most pressing needs. Becton gives them not just an immediate answer – he is a Week 1 starter – but he has the potential to be a decade-long solution at left tackle for the franchise.

Physically he is gifted, having run a 5.1 time in the 40 at the Combine. In addition to that, he backs up these physical gifts with game film, in particular being named the ACC’s top blocker last year.