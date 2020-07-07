What free agents are still available for the New York Jets?

Weeks away from the scheduled start of training camp, the New York Jets are under the salary cap. The Jets can potentially upgrade their roster from the free agents available, ranging from Pro Bowlers, former top overall draft picks and iconic players at the end of their careers.

One thing holding up the signings is COVID-19.

NFL Insider John Clayton says these guys can’t be signed without physicals, and some just don’t want to deal with training camp.

“I counted up the other day,” Clayton said in an exclusive interview with SportsIllustrated.com’s ‘Jets Country’ this week. “There are 26 former Pro Bowl players still on the street.”

Hall of Fame NFL writer John Clayton is one of the preeminent national personalities covering the NFL. Inducted in 2007, Clayton was with ESPN from 1995-2017.

The list looks like a Pro Bowl roster. Former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Everson Griffen has a great on-field track record but has had off the field issues. Former Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed is trying to continue his career after seven concussions. Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Timmy Jernigan has health issues as well. Another player, former San Francisco 49er and Carolina Panther Eric Reid is also still a free agent. The list goes on and on.

Jadeveon Clowney is a different story than the others mentioned. The former Seattle Seahawks No. 1 overall draft pick wants to be one of the highest-paid defensive players, let alone linemen. Clayton points out in the interview that Clowney recently said he just wants to have a deal before the season starts, not necessarily the opening of camp.

In the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL preseason is rumored to be cut short, if not canceled altogether. No players have been allowed in team facilities unless rehabbing from a specific injury. Therefore, any players the Jets have signed or drafted have only been through virtual meetings and haven’t been on the field at One Jets Drive.

Clayton suggests that COVID-19 might also be impacting a reluctance for players to come to camp. “If I have to do a lesser deal,” he said. “Why am I going to sacrifice the risk of my body with COVID-19? Am I going to risk my body on training camp and try to do that?”