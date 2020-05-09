NFL Schedule: Will the New York Jets win more game than the Vegas projections?

The New York Jets schedule is out. Now, the debate can open on whether the oddsmakers and sports books have it right.

Outlets are rather consistent in their outlook on the Jets not be a playoff team. But the win total is a bit all over the place. BetOnline, for instance, has the Jets favored in just three games with one pick’em. The ActionNetwork lists the Jets win total number at ‘7.’

FanDuel has the projection at ‘6.5.’

SI’s Bill Enright and Kristian Dyer debate whether the Jets go over or under 6.5 wins on the year.

Here are the weekly odds on the season from BetOnline:

Week 1: New York Jets +5½ @ Buffalo Bills

Week 2: San Francisco 49ers @ New York Jets +4

Week 3: New York Jets +7 @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 4: Denver Broncos @ New York Jets (Pick’em)

Week 5: Arizona Cardinals @ New York Jets -1

Week 6: New York Jets +4 @ Los Angeles Chargers

Week 7: Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets +2½

Week 8: New York Jets +13 @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 9: New England Patriots @ New York Jets +1½

Week 10: New York Jets +1½ @ Miami Dolphins

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets -3½

Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Jets -1½

Week 14: New York Jets +8½ @ Seattle Seahawks

Week 15: New York Jets +7 @ Los Angeles Rams

Week 16: Cleveland Browns @ New York Jets +1

Week 17: New York Jets +7 @ New England Patriots

Around the rest of the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills are favored in 11 games (with four dogs and one pick’em), making them the clear front runners. The New England Patriots are favored in eight games (with seven dogs and one pick’em) and the Miami Dolphins hold the same outlook as the Jets (favored in three, dogs in 12 games and one pick’em).