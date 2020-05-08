Three games that can make (or break) the New York Jets in 2020

The NFL schedule is out. Hopefully, there will be an NFL season.

The New York Jets know what the 2020 season will look like, if and when it happens. The hope certainly is that the Jets can build something of note and significance, especially after a strong finish in 2019 led to a solid 7-9 record.

This season is really all about next offseason, when the Jets will have an enormous amount of salary cap space. Win some games and be competitive and there would be a sense of belief that the Jets have some real,t rue momentum to the rebuilding process.

These three games will be important gauges in determining how the Jets season will go:

Week 4 (Thursday, October 1): Denver Broncos

This is one of those games that will be a litmus test for the Jets.

A season ago, the Broncos were 7-9 and finished second in the AFC West. Like the Jets (and the Dolphins), they are in the process of rebuilding.

This is the type of game that can provide some separation. The Jets are firmly in that third tier of NFL teams: not good enough to be serious playoff contenders but not sliding the opposite direction. They are clearly on the upswing. Can the same be said of the Broncos? Not for sure.

Winning games like this one and against the Dolphins would be a big boost for the rebuild. It also would send a message to a deep free agent class in 2021 that the Jets, by beating their peers, are on the ascend.

Week 9 (Monday, November 9): New England Patriots

Without Tom Brady, the AFC East is a bit more open then over the past two decades. The Patriots are no longer the most feared team in the division.

Back in Rex Ryan’s first two seasons with the Jets, beating the Patriots at home was a huge confidence booster for a team that ended up making the AFC Championship Game in 2009 and 2010. This is a potential statement game for the Jets and in particular quarterback Sam Darnold to show that there is a reason for confidence that the organization is turning the corner. Beating the Patriots, at home, would be a big first step.

Week 10 (Sunday, November 15): @ Miami Dolphins

Last year, the Jets got rolled over at the Dolphins, a 26-18 loss that didn’t really feel all that close. That loss, a demoralizing one marked by numerous self-inflicted wounds, dropped the Jets record to 1-7 and gave Miami their first win of the season. After that, the Jets rallied around embattled first-year head coach Adam Gase, going 6-2 to close out the season on the uptick.

Playing the Dolphins, on the road, is a chance for the Jets to exorcise the demons from their first half struggles in 2019. And for a Miami team that had a monstrous offseason in both free agency and the NFL Draft, the game has implications for the Jets. It presents the Jets a chance to sell the image that they too have turned the proverbial corner in their rebuild.

The Jets are 55-52-1 all-time against the Dolphins but always seem to struggle in south Florida (anyone remember how ingloriously the 2011 season ended?)

The Jets play the Dolphins on the road, have a bye week and then host the 'Fins in Week 12. Could be a good stretch to get some momentum