Exclusive: Nick Mangold Sees Potential in New York Jets Line, Raves About Mekhi Becton

Although it was a difficult season opener for the New York Jets, Nick Mangold still liked what he saw from the rebuilt offensive line in Week 1.

The seven-time Pro Bowl center is arguably the best offensive lineman in Jets franchise history not named Winston Hill. Mangold was the starting center for the teams that twice came within a game of the Super Bowl in 2009 and 2010, becoming a fan favorite in the process. This offseason, the Jets rebuilt their offensive line with four new starters, looking to reshape a unit that was among the worst in the NFL a season ago.

The line was supposed to be better but it didn’t show in Sunday’s 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked three times and hit another five times. The running game gained just 55 yards.

“I think the big thing that kind of got lost as we went through this weird and crazy 2020. Even though you can have all the virtual meetings you want in the world, the offensive line comes down to chemistry and how those goes feel together,” Mangold told Sports Illustrated’s Jets Country on Friday.

“If you’re not on the field together, working in April, in May, in June – getting extra time in training camp. That’s going to be tricky, that’s going to take time. I saw flashes.”

Mangold spoke as part of a promotional tour with Pepsi. He has partnered with the soft drink to offer sweepstakes prizes to football fans throughout the tristate area.

As part of the promotion, he shot a video with alter-ego, Nicholas Mangold, a dashing and ridiculously handsome take on himself. He developed ‘Nicholas’ as a character when being funny with his wife and children and Pepsi helped bring him to life.

Mangold has done other Pepsi commercials throughout his NFL career including one for the Grammys and another for the Super Bowl.

As for the current Jets, Mangold isn’t quite as alarmed about Week 1 as the fans and most of the media. While he calls the result a difficult one, he said with time the line will come together.

Reason for optimism, he says, can be found in Mekhi Becton, the Jets first round pick in April’s NFL Draft. Becton was very solid in his first NFL appearance and Mangold sees the towering left tackle as a building block piece for the line.

“I really like Mekhi. He did a fantastic job as a rookie, opening day, not having any preseason games. I think his upside is amazing. So I’m excited for him,” Mangold said.

“Obviously disappointed like everybody else that the first game was what it was but there is still 15 more to go. As long as I’m seeing marked improvement as we go through the season, I think they can do some good things.”