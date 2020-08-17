Jets Training Camp Notebook: Update on Frank Gore, Brian Poole out on Sunday

Rain didn’t stop the New York Jets, who moved indoors on Sunday. The media present at the team’s facility saw the practice through closed-circuit television. The Jets wore shoulder pads but not the full padded uniform. Jets head coach Adam Gase said they will ramp up to that in the days to come.

Quick Notes

• Veteran running back Frank Gore returned to practice after missing Friday with a hamstring injury. The Jets tried to be conservative with the 37-year-old Gore but Gase noted, “he doesn't want to hear any of that. He wants to be on the field. He wants to get reps.”

• Rookie Cameron Clark, one of the Jets’ two third-round draft choices this year is out with a shoulder injury.

“Two days ago, it was just kind of a freak deal where his arm got extended kind of and his shoulder kind of got tied up,” Gase said.

• The Jets signed free agent tight end Connor Davis Saturday. Davis is a veteran of both the Alliance of American Football (AAF) and the XFL. He hasn’t been in an NFL camp since 2018 when he was invited by the New York Giants. The 6'8", 260-pound tight end played his college football at Stony Brook where he was a tight end but also an offensive tackle and a defensive end.

• Linebacker Ahmad Gooden, who had been placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list was released by the team. He played last season with the Denver Broncos. He spent the end of last season on the Jets’ practice squad. In a subsequent move, rookie defensive back Shyheim Carter was activated off the COVID-19/Reserve list.

• Veteran safety Brian Poole was held out of camp Sunday due to dehydration. The Jets say this was out of precaution.

“We don't have them back to where we want him to be extra precautionary on that. Obviously, we want to make sure that he's in a better place than what he was, or is at right now. We're just trying to be smart with that,” Gase told reporters.

• Safety Anthony Cioffi was released. The Jets had signed him in February. The former Rutgers product had stints with the Oakland Raiders in 2017 and the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League.