Grading Joe Douglas: Patrick Onwuasor is a solid addition at linebacker

In terms of adding depth, general manager Joe Douglas has done a tremendous job this offseason. Patrick Onwuasor is one of the players brought in who has something to prove, is entering the prime of his career and hoping to the New York Jets as a springboard to take that next step.

The lowdown: Despite having his starts cut in half from the season before, Onwuasor still had a very solid season with the Ravens. This despite the fact that he’s played significant snaps at outside linebacker, not his preferred position.

Onwuasor is a tough and selfless insider linebacker who is a good tackler. He can and should start for the Jets in what is a crowded and talented linebacker room.

He’s also a better coverage linebacker than advertised. He reads and reacts well and knows his assignments.

What Onwuasor brings to the table: Last season, he had 64 tackles, three sacks, five tackles for a loss and six quarterback hits. He’s also a good value pick-up for the Jets, coming in on a one-year, $2 million contract. General manager Joe Douglas is familiar with him as the two overlapped for some time at the Baltimore Ravens.

He's a rugged, throwback linebacker. He brings intensity on the field and is a leader on the field.

Where he fits: Onwuasor should be projected as a Week 1 inside starting linebacker or the next man up. He’s capable of starting or being talented and proven depth. His addition gives the Jets much-needed depth at inside linebacker and he can also pinch-in on the outside if needed.

Long-term outlook: On a one-year deal, Onwuasor is not unlike the majority of the Jets free agents in that he has a lot to prove in order to land a bigger contract in 2021. He could eventually become a starter on the inside of the Jets 3-4, earning himself potentially a long-term deal if he has a bounceback season .

Grading the move: In terms of depth, Onwuasor is capable of stepping in right away as a starter or being a versatile addition. There isn’t much risk to this move as Onwuasor is a good, solid inside linebacker.

He isn’t a big name or splashy, but he is a good, solid player with upside.

Grade: B