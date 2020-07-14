Recent ranking has the New York Jets wide receivers among the worst in the NFL

This past offseason, the New York Jets spent time significantly upgrading the offensive line. The second unit that got perhaps the most significant upgrade is at wide receiver.

And while the Jets lost Robby Anderson in free agency to the Carolina Panthers (Anderson was the Jets second-leading wide receiver last year), they potentially upgraded with two big additions, one in free agency and the other in the NFL Draft. Despite the insertion of more talent (and speed) at wide receiver, this position group is not getting much respect.

On Monday, Pro Football Focus unveiled their top wide receiver units in the NFL. The Jets, despite adding Breshad Perriman in free agency (a comparable player to Anderson) as well as second round pick Denzel Mims, were still ranked the second-worst wide receiver unit by the analytics website.

In ranking the Jets No. 31, PFF didn’t think very highly of the additions brought in by general manager Joe Douglas this offseason.

“There are plenty of question marks on paper, but the potential is there with this receiving corps if Perriman continues to progress and Mims’ size/speed profile translates quickly,” writes PFF’s Steve Palazzo.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were ranked the worst group according to PFF.

In their analysis, PFF does say that Perriman possesses upside as does Mims. One name mentioned as a potential fit is free agent wide receiver Josh Doctson. The former first round pick has struggled during his four years in the NFL but he has the potential to be the Jets fourth wide receiver behind Jamison Crowder, Perriman and Mims.

The Dallas Cowboys have the best wide receivers group in the league according to PFF. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons round out the top three teams on the list.