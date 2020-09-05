Pierre Desir is Healthy and Excited to See The New York Jets Defense In Action

One of the New York Jets wounded came back to the practice field this week. With one week to go before the Jets kick off the 2020 regular season, cornerback Pierre Desir is back from a hamstring injury that hampered his training camp.

Desir joined the team on Thursday on the practice field after a few days of individual drills. He has missed nearly the entire training camp with the injury.

"Luckily for me and my past, I've learned a lot," he said Thursday during a virtual press conference. "I've been on different teams with different schemes, so it all worked together. Being put on the terminology is the biggest part. For me, I asked my teammates that have been here before. I talked to Bless [Austin], I talked to [Marcus] Maye to see their insight on the playbook. I really tried to get hands on and then it was a good feeling to be on the field and see it live."

Desir was quick to point out how he believes this Jets defense will be strong. When he came to the Jets he said he was excited about working with defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

"What I've seen from the defense is that we swarm to the ball," Desir explained. "We're going to hit you in the mouth. I feel like we bring that energy and that vibe that it's 11 vs. 1. You have guys flying around from the back end. In the DBs room, we're all competing. Everyone is trying to get better, push each other. We help each other and I think that's probably the best benefits of the DB room. We're trying to get better, but we're also helping guys along to make sure they know what they're doing and help the team."

Desir joined the Jets during the offseason early in the free agent period. He spent last year with the Indianapolis Colts and was surprisingly cut in the second year of a three-year contract.

That contract came on the heels of his best season in 2018. That year, he played in all 16 games, emerging as a starter. He has 79 tackles that season and eight passes defensed.

He’s a 2014 draft pick taken in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns. He played for Cleveland for 2 seasons before stints in San Diego and Seattle.

The seven year pro is the most experienced cornerback on the roster. He told reporters he should be fine when the Jets take the field a week from this Sunday at the Buffalo Bills.