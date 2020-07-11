Are the New York Jets ready to be 2020 playoff contenders?

Former New York Jets defensive lineman Leger Douzable pulls no punches. Despite an offseason where the Jets upgraded on both sides of the ball, it may be difficult for them to make the playoffs.

And while some like Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd think the Jets are a darkhorse to win the AFC East, Douzable thinks it might be a bit too soon to ask a rebuilding team to make that jump. The Jets finished 7-9 last year.

“It pains me to say this, but I'm going to have to say no,” Douzable said in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated’s Seth Everett. “Only because of what's on their schedule. If you look at it, they play the NFC West and the AFC West, the two top divisions in all of football to me.”

The Jets play both teams in last year’s Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers scheduled to come to MetLife Stadium for the home opener. The Jets play at the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 at Arrowhead Stadium, immediately following home matchups against the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.

The Jets are scheduled to make three trips to the West Coast as part of their daunting schedule.

“I think it's really hard for just to make a playoff push this year only because of what is on their schedule and who they have to play,” said Douzable. “It's going to be a real grueling schedule for them this year.”

Douzable was signed by the Jets in 2013. He played in every game for the Jets over the next three seasons. He also played for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, St. Louis Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans before joining the Jets. Following his Gang Green tenure, he had years with the Buffalo Bills and the 49ers.

In the three years with the Jets, he saw a lot of time on the team’s defensive line. Over 48 games in green and white, he had four sacks and 59 tackles as a strong run-stopping lineman. Plus, he became a fan favorite for his big personality and his on-the-field dance celebrations.

Douzable aired concerns about the NFL’s ability to play an uninterrupted season while the COVID-19 pandemic is in various states of danger all over the country. Still, he thinks the franchise is on the upswing, and that they would make the playoffs in due time. This season, however, is tough for a team still finding its footing.

Especially since this young team with so many new pieces won’t have a traditional offseason to gel and come together.