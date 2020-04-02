Podcast alert! NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano on New York Jets free agency

Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network and the DirecTV NFL Red Zone joined our series of SI Jets Podcasts. Siciliano joined Sports Illustrated’s ‘Jets Country’ contributor Seth Everett for the second of a series of conversations about the New York Jets and the NFL. This episode focused on the new additions to the Jets’ offensive line.

Listen to the episode here: https://soundcloud.com/seth-everett/andrew-siciliano-on-jets-offensive-line-4-2-2020

Siciliano reacts to the Jets’ plethora of offensive line upgrades and gauges whether or not the Jets accomplished their goal of protecting Sam Darnold in 2020.

The Jets signed former Seattle Seahawks backup tackle, George Fant to a three-year $23.7 million price tag, with $13.7 million guaranteed. They also signed center Connor McGovern formerly of the Denver Broncos and former Carolina Panther Greg Van Roten. They also re-signed guard Alex Lewis.

Andrew Siciliano hosted DIRECTV's RedZone Channel since its inception in 2005. He is currently an NFL Network host and can be seen every week on NFL Now and TNF First Look. Siciliano has been the preseason television play-by-play voice of the Los Angeles Rams since 2011.

Siciliano praised general manager Joe Douglas for not overspending on Jack Conklin, who signed with the Cleveland Browns for three years at $42 million and $30 million guaranteed. That’s more than the Jets spent on any player in free agency.

Also discussed in the podcast, Siciliano elaborated on Douglas’ strategy for filling a lot of holes with smaller deals, and while they aren’t flashy moves, the plan was never to be flashy, but rather productive.

