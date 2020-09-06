New York Jets Practice Squad Features a Couple Proven Veterans and Promising Rookies

The practice squad is nearing completion for the New York Jets, who brought back talented wide receiver Lawrence Cager as well as promising defensive backs Lamar Jackson and Zane Lewis.

An expanded practice squad, an obvious necessity given the still devastating health conditions due to COVID-19, was advantageous for the Jets who had several promising names emerge from their class of undrafted free agents. Cager, a wide receiver out of Georgia, is perhaps the most intriguing name of the 15 players known to have signed with the Jets.

The lengthy wide receiver was recently praised by Jets head coach Adam Gase but a knee injury suffered late in training camp officially derailed his slim hopes of making the 53-man roster. Instead, Cager will end up being developed on the practice squad and stands a very good chance of dressing if not playing this year.

Last season after transferring from Miami to Georgia, he had 33 catches for 476 yards and four touchdowns in eight games.

D.J. Montgomery and Donte Moncrief, both signings within the past week to bolster the depth at wide receiver, made the practice squad.

Center James Murray, who was projected to make the roster after the Jets had cut Jonnothan Harrison, ends up making the practice squad and presumably will be called up if something were to happen to Connor McGovern.

The Jets also went with two quarterbacks on the practice squad in David Fales, who started two games last year for the Jets, and Mike White. The duo will provide cover for starting quarterback Sam Darnold and the backups of Joe Flacco and James Morgan.

Only four defensive players made the squad and, interestingly enough, all four are defensive backs. The group is highlighted by the aforementioned Jackson and Lewis. Along with Cager, Jackson was considered a coup for the Jets to land as an undrafted rookie free agent, the former Nebraska defensive back with a perfect frame for cornerback and potential to grow into a role on special teams and sub packages. Lewis was a late bloomer at Air Force who was signed by the Arizona Cardinals after the draft but was cut this past week.

