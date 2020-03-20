NFL free agency update: Neville Hewitt returns to the New York Jets

After the start of free agency was dominated by offensive line moves – three straight signings to start the offseason – the New York Jets have been dominated by defensive moves, the latest being a one-year contract with linebacker Neville Hewitt.

The new contract for Hewitt represents another solid move for a defense that was very solid under first-year coordinator Gregg Williams, despite being hit hard by injuries. Hewitt was among those who missed time last year due to injuries (four games) but he was a solid presence in the middle of the Jets 3-4.

Hewitt was an all-around impact player for the Jets in 2019, his second season with the team. He had 75 tackles, three sacks, five passes defended and two interceptions in 12 games, all starts.

The Jets are bringing him back on a one-year deal worth $2 million, per reports. Set to turn 27-years old next month, 2019 was the best season of Hewitt's five years in the NFL.

So far, the Jets have yet to bring in a defensive player from outside last year’s roster. They re-signed cornerbacks Brian Poole and Arthur Maulet so far and re-upped with Hewitt on Friday. All three represent solid contributors to last year’s team.

The return of Hewitt is important for a defense that overachieved in 2019 under Williams and the contract for the middle linebacker falls in line with general manager Joe Douglas’ desire to rebuild with depth and value.

To date, only the signings of right tackle George Fant (three years, $27.3 million) and center Connor McGovern (three years, $27 million) would be considered high-end free agent signings, though neither of the offensive linemen represent the big splash signings seen elsewhere around the league.

In his first full offseason with the Jets, Douglas is staying disciplined and salary cap conscious, giving the Jets flexibility moving forward. Hewitt’s one-year deal to return to the Jets just another example of that mentality.