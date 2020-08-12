New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold's offseason includes more lifting, less In-N-Out Burger

Move over Le’Veon Bell. Sam Darnold has spent the whole offseason working on his body and shape, a move which the New York Jets quarterback says includes no more In-N-Out Burgers.

Darnold, set to enter his third year in the NFL, is looking to take the next step after a strong close to 2019 where the Jets went 6-2 in the second half of the season. Darnold showed better decision making in those final eight games of the season, cutting back on turnovers as he showed some significant development in growth.

Now ahead of a 2020 season where he will be expected to take yet another step, Darnold vigorously pursued his offseason workout plan and that included a greater emphasis on his diet.

For the California boy, that means no more trips to In-N-Out Burger.

“I was just making sure that – I think this is every offseason for me – I’m doing everything I can to make sure my lower body is as strong as possible. And making sure that my upper body stays loose, for lack of a better term. I’m making sure that I’m still staying strong; I want to make sure my arm is ready to go, keep my arm in shape,” Darnold said on a Wednesday conference call with the media.

“And keep my core right. That’s really it for me in the offseason. I’m making sure that I’m not eating whatever I want to eat - I’m not having In-N-Out every single day. I’m making sure I’m eating good food. Putting the right things in my body. That’s a huge part of it.

But beyond swearing off fast food and hitting the gym, Darnold should benefit from what was another offseason spent in head coach Adam Gase’s offense. As the season wore on last year, Darnold appeared increasingly comfortable in the offense. In turn, he also spoke up to Gase midseason about what he’d like to see and do in the offense that could be better-tailored to his skillset.

Last season was Darnold’s first year with Gase, meaning that there was a learning curve that included understanding the system, the playbook and the verbiage. All of that is down this year, which the Jets quarterback says is an advantage in helping him take a step forward in 2020.

“I think anytime you’re in the same system – for me, I already know the system and I’m just trying to build off of that,” Darnold said.

“This whole offseason was me trying to build on what I already knew, which was nice. We not thinking that we’re ahead of anyone. We’re working just as hard if not harder than anyone. And we’re making sure we’re going out there every day, focused on what we need to do that day. We’re not looking any further than that.”

As for his diet and no trips to his favorite fast food restaurant, a lack of visits to In-N-Out doesn’t mean that Darnold can’t still rattle off his favorite order at the West Coast chain.

“Number one, grilled onions, Neapolitan shake,” Darnold said on Wednesday’s call with a laugh.

“Easy.”

The ‘number one’ is the ‘Double-Double’ on the In-N-Out menu, which features two patties, each layered with cheese.