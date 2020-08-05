New York Jets hoping offense can take step forward under Sam Darnold

Despite losing two top defensive players in the last week, New York Jets head coach Adam Gase is confident that his quarterback and the offensive line can be the strength of this football team.

"I think any time we go into a season, there's so many, that play into it right now where we're at," Gase told reporters via conference call on Wednesday. "We haven't even started training camp. Our goal is always going to be playing in January, always going to be the goal and we have to do everything we can to make sure that that's where we end up."

For much of last year, it was the defense under coordinator Gregg Williams that carried the Jets. Now with the Jets trading All-Pro safety Jamal Adams a week ago and seeing linebacker C.J. Mosley opt out of the season this week, there is some wondering if the Jets will be able to build on last year’s 7-9 record. This especially as the defense was the backbone of the team in 2019.

Part of the reason for the optimism from Gase stems from the fact that the Jets have revamped and improved on the other side of the ball. Gase believes that the revamped offensive line, anchored by rookie Mekhi Becton, can help quarterback Sam Darnold emerge this season as an NFL elite. Gase is also quick to point out the 6-2 second-half record is cause for optimism. He wants his players to believe they can be in a playoff position or battling for one.

"We're always going to be shooting for that," he said. “That's gonna be the goal this year."

One thing Gase praised during this "virtual" off-season was his communication with Darnold. Gase had come under criticism by the aforementioned Jamal Adams, who said he doesn't communicate all the time with players. With Darnold however, Gase has taken it upon himself to make sure he is on the same page as his prodigy quarterback.

"Things are happening with Sam and it's important for me personally, I have to make sure that I just keep doing a great job of communicating," Gase said. "(Sam's) doing such a great job of doing, and he was phenomenal with that.

Gase said the communication between the two improved and it was evident in the second half of 2019.

"When things weren't fitting for him, exactly, he was speaking up. He knew exactly what he wanted, and the game plan for us when a lot smoother in the second half," Gase said.

Gase went on to praise Darnold for having workings with receivers before players were allowed at the facility. Mini-camps and OTAs were canceled due to COVID-19. Darnold and receivers Jamison Crowder and rookie Denzel Mims worked out with Darnold in Florida a month before training camp was set to begin.

"It gets us really excited because he spent a ton of time on his own doing this stuff over the summer," Gase said on the media call. "The biggest thing once we get on the field the huddle calls and the formations is really the background noise for him. He can really focus on ball location, and his progression seeing what the defense is throwing at you. I think he's excited to get going with that and being able to apply things that he's learned."