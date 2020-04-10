Sports Illustrated's mock draft has New York Jets loading up on offensive linemen

Three offensive picks for the New York Jets on the first two days of the NFL Draft highlights the latest mock draft from SportsIllustrated.com.

The most pressing and perhaps glaring need of the Jets coming into the NFL Draft continues to be the offensive line. The need to address the line issues early in the draft is likely a priority for general manager Joe Douglas, this despite the fact that he made five total signings to revamp a line that was poor last year.

Many of the signings were on one or three-year deals, meaning that long-term, the Jets still need to address line issues. This happens early and often in the latest mock draft from Kevin Hanson. It is worth the read.

In the first round, Hanson has the Jets going with Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills, the third offensive lineman to come off the board in his mock (Tristan Wirfs, No. 4 to the New York Giants and Mekhi Becton, No. 10 to the Cleveland Browns). Both offensive linemen taken (Wirfs and Becton) are left tackles.

In getting Wills, who never played left tackle in college, Hanson thinks there is an ideal meeting of talent and need. The Jets don’t have a true left tackle on their roster and many draft insiders believe Wills can slide over and play the blindside.

"A two-year starter at right tackle for the Tide, Wills is dominant as a run blocker with outstanding movement skills that should allow him to play either tackle spot."

The Jets go wide receiver in the second round, their second most significant area of need as their roster currently stands. Here, Hanson has the Jets taking Jalen Reagor out of TCU with pick No. 48 in the second round.

Andrew Thomas, who has been popularly mocked to the Jets here at ‘Jets Country’ goes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 14.

