Will the virtual draft make it harder for teams to trade? If so, our latest mock previews the first five rounds in the (unlikely) event there aren't any trades at all.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NFL draft will be conducted virtually as general managers and front offices will make their selections from their homes.

Will that change lead to fewer trades this year?

Gil Brandt, for one, speculates that there could be fewer due to potential communication issues. With front offices not gathered in a central location, fielding calls from multiple teams certainly adds an extra challenge for a team looking to execute a trade while on the clock.

Almost all previous iterations of my mock draft have included trades. This one doesn’t. With that said, my latest version attempts to project the first five rounds of this month’s NFL draft.

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Even if the Dolphins attempt to trade up to No. 1, the most likely scenario is that the Bengals will stay put and make Burrow the new face of their franchise. The 23-year-old Heisman-winning quarterback throws with pinpoint accuracy, maneuvers well within the pocket and uses his mobility to extend or make plays. Despite facing seven top-10 opponents en route to an unbeaten season, Burrow was remarkably consistent from start to finish yet he played his best during the biggest moments.

2. Washington: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

Like Burrow to Cincinnati, Young to Washington has been a constant in all iterations of this mock since the calendar turned to 2020. My top-ranked prospect in this year’s draft, Young matches elite physical traits with elite production. Closing out his true sophomore season with six sacks in the final four games, Young built upon his 2018 end-of-season momentum to set an Ohio State single-season record with an FBS-high 16.5 sacks in 2019.

3. Detroit Lions: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

The Lions are in an ideal trade-back spot here as both the Dolphins and/or Chargers could seek to move up a couple of spots for a quarterback. Whether picking at No. 3, 5 or 6, the Lions will likely debate Simmons or Ohio State’s Jeffrey Okudah (if both are available) when they are on the clock. The depth of the cornerback class allows the Lions to take Clemson’s do-it-all hybrid defender here with a chance to nab a talented cornerback prospect at the top of Round 2 to pair with free-agent addition Desmond Trufant.

4. New York Giants: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

With Simmons off the board, the choice likely comes down to which “hog molly” Dave Gettleman prefers. Last year’s starting right tackle Mike Remmers is now in Kansas City. While the Giants signed Cameron Fleming in free agency, his deal is for one year and he’d be better utilized as a swing tackle than as an every-week starter. Meanwhile, left tackle Nate Solder has not lived to the expectations of his massive contract. The first true freshman to start at tackle during the Kirk Ferentz era at Iowa, Wirfs has freakish athleticism for his size and he could play either tackle spot or kick inside, if necessary.

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Is growing buzz that Miami prefers Herbert over Tua Tagovailoa a smoke screen? Possibly. But owner Stephen Ross expressed concern earlier this year when he said “I just worry about [Tua’s] health.” Even if Tua’s medical recheck by Titans team doctor and renowned hip specialist Thomas Byrd is viewed as being “overwhelmingly positive,” the inability of Miami’s medical staff to evaluate Tua directly amplifies the uncertainty. While Herbert needs to improve his consistency, he has across-the-board plus traits—size, arm strength, mobility and intelligence. Meanwhile, the Senior Bowl’s Jim Nagy called concerns about Herbert’s quiet leadership style a “false narrative” and said he has “far more charisma than many NFL starters we’ve been around.”

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

As the Chargers move into the post-Philip Rivers era, Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick are the only quarterbacks currently under contract for 2020. Coach Anthony Lynn recently said that Taylor is “in the driver’s seat” to start as the team is more likely to add to the quarterback room through the draft than free agency. As well as his rehab has reportedly gone, Tagovailoa can take over in 2021 with Taylor as the bridge quarterback in 2020. When healthy, Tua throws with a quick release, elite accuracy and anticipation, and has the intangibles and leadership to develop into a franchise quarterback.

7. Carolina Panthers: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Three quarterbacks off the board in the first six picks guaranteed that (at least) one of Chase Young, Isaiah Simmons, Derrick Brown or Okudah falls to Carolina here. In this case, it’s two of them—Okudah and Brown. Fortunately for the Panthers, there should be good options available in Round 2 at both positions. Okudah checks all the boxes teams covet in a lockdown corner and he immediately fills the void following James Bradbury’s free-agent departure.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

With the Cardinals trading for (read: stealing) DeAndre Hopkins (from Houston), I have leaned offensive tackle for Arizona in previous iterations of this mock, and Jedrick Wills (or another offensive tackle) still makes sense here. That said, the Cardinals ranked last in the NFL in total defense in 2019 and Brown is the top-ranked player left on my board. Due to his size, strength and consistent motor, Brown is a dominant run-stuffer with the versatility to play multiple spots along the line.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Second-year receiver D.J. Chark Jr. had a breakout 2019 campaign (75/1,008/8), but the team needs more weapons for Gardner Minshew. Highly advanced as a route-runner, Jeudy has quick feet and is elusive after the catch. The former Biletnikoff Award recipient should develop into a high-volume and true No. 1 receiver for the Jags early in his career.

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

The Browns signed right tackle Jack Conklin to a three-year deal in free agency, but there is still a huge need at left tackle. A mountain of a man at 6' 7" and 364 pounds with vines for arms (35 5/8"), the 20-year-old Becton has work to do on technique, but he has unique movement skills for a man his size.

11. New York Jets: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

The Jets ranked near the bottom of Football Outsiders offensive line rankings in both run blocking (31st) and pass blocking (30th) in 2019. While the Jets have made several additions to the offensive line via free agency, I don’t think Joe Douglas is done yet. A two-year starter at right tackle for the Tide, Wills is dominant as a run blocker with outstanding movement skills that should allow him to play either tackle spot.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

While tight end Darren Waller broke out (90/1,145/3) in 2019, the trade for Antonio Brown turned out to be a failed experiment. Experienced lining up both inside and outside, Lamb has exceptional ball skills with a special ability to contort his body and adjust to the ball in the air. The Oklahoma junior is dangerous after the catch with his vision in the open field and ability to make would-be tacklers miss.

13. San Francisco 49ers (via IND): C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Richard Sherman turned 32 last month and three of the team’s top four cornerbacks (including Sherman) are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next offseason. Given his blend of size, length, speed and agility, Henderson has elite coverage skills. While the ball production wasn't there in 2019, Henderson had six combined interceptions in his first two seasons at Florida.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Even if he turns out to be the fourth tackle off the board, you could argue that Thomas is the most pro-ready of the top-four. With starting experience at both left and right tackle at Georgia, Thomas provides the Bucs with an immediate upgrade at right tackle and the long-term upside to slide over to the left side, if needed.

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Drew Lock and Noah Fant both showed promise in their rookie seasons and Courtland Sutton had a breakout sophomore campaign (1,112 yards). The Broncos could use an upgrade opposite Sutton, however, as no other returning wide receiver reached the 300-yard mark in 2019. Posting a combine-fastest 40-yard dash (4.27), Ruggs has the ability to stress any defense and is a threat to take any slant to the house.

16. Atlanta Falcons: K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

Even though the Falcons have signed Dante Fowler, the team finished with the second fewest sacks (28) in 2019 and last year’s team leader (Vic Beasley, eight) is now in Tennessee. While Chaisson missed nearly all of 2018 with a torn ACL, the 20-year-old has elite burst off the edge and came on late—4.5 sacks in final four games—to lead LSU in sacks, tackles for loss and QB hurries in 2019.

17. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, IDL, South Carolina

In the majority of my mocks this draft season, Kinlaw was off the board by this point. When he wasn’t, the Cowboys ended his slide and that happens again here as they nab my 11th-ranked prospect. Dallas bolstered its interior defensive line with the free-agent additions of Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe, but Maliek Collins departed in free agency and second-rounder Trysten Hill had a disappointing rookie campaign. Given his blend of size, length, strength and quickness, Kinlaw has as much upside as any interior defender in this class.

18. Miami Dolphins (via PIT): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The Dolphins have signed several new starters—Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson and Byron Jones—on the defensive side of the ball via free agency. They add another projected starter here with McKinney, a versatile defender with experience at both safety spots. The junior tied for the team lead in interceptions (three) last season at Alabama.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via CHI): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

While the prospects are different than in my previous mock, the Raiders once again address their two biggest post-free agency needs (wide receiver and cornerback) with their first two-round picks. The younger brother of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, (Trevon) Diggs has an elite combination of size and length, and the former receiver has outstanding ball skills.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

In this mock, the Jags gave Minshew a weapon with their first pick. They give him competition with their second pick. Described by one NFL head coach as a “poor man's (Patrick) Mahomes,” Love has a live arm, plus mobility and improvisational skills.

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Philadelphia’s top three receivers (entering 2019)—Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor—missed 24 games combined games last year. Agholor is now a Raider, Jeffery’s future in Philly is uncertain and second-rounder J.J. Arcega-Whiteside underwhelmed as a rookie. Jefferson has outstanding ball skills, ran a faster-than-expected 40-yard dash (4.43) and is coming off a prolific season (111/1,540/18) for the national champions.

22. Minnesota Vikings (via BUF): Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

The Vikings have a need for an upgrade at WR2 to pair with Adam Thielen following the trade of Stefon Diggs, which has returned this pick to Minnesota. After an outstanding week at the Senior Bowl, Mims ran a sub-4.4 in the 40 with a position-best 6.66 in the three-cone drill at the combine. Per PFF stats, the 207-pound wideout led the nation with 20 contested catches.

23. New England Patriots: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

While not a speed rusher, Epenesa could remind Bill Belichick of one of his former players (Trey Flowers). The former Hawkeye wins with a blend of power, length, technique and heavy hands, and has the versatility to rush from the inside as well. While he started 2019 slowly, Epenesa closed the season strong with eight sacks and four forced fumbles over his final five games.

24. New Orleans Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Four of the team’s top linebackers—Demario Davis, Kiko Alonso, Alex Anzalone and Craig Robertson—are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next offseason. One of the youngest prospects in the draft (he turns 21 in August), Queen played his best football down the stretch of LSU’s title run. While he’s a bit undersized, Queen is a three-down linebacker with outstanding speed that excels in coverage.

25. Minnesota Vikings: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Of the four cornerbacks to play 500-plus snaps for the Vikings last season, three of them—Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander and Xavier Rhodes—are no longer on the roster. Fulton is a patient and physical corner with decent size. While he may not have elite long speed, he checked the box with a 4.46 in the 40 at the combine and he's quick, fluid and sticky in coverage.

26. Miami Dolphins (via HOU): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Most of Miami’s free-agent spending was focused on the defensive side of the ball. While Chris Grier has added Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras on the interior, the team still has one of the worst offensive lines in football and could still use upgrades at both tackle spots. A four-year starter at Houston, Jones has the length, quick feet and movement skills coveted in a left tackle.

27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent and while he has recently lowered his price tag, at least one NFL insider says the chances of Clowney returning to Seattle is “slim to none.” While the team has agreed to a contract with Bruce Irvin, who spent 2012-15 in Seattle, he’ll be 33 in November. Gross-Matos has ideal length, a non-stop motor and quick first step, and has recorded 34.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks over the past two seasons combined.

28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

After losing C.J. Mosley in free agency last offseason, both Josh Bynes and Patrick Onwuasor are free agents in 2020. A tackling machine for the Sooners, Murray has the non-stop motor and sideline-to-sideline range to become an impact defender in the middle of the Ravens defense.

29. Tennessee Titans: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Gladney lacks ideal size and length, but he plays with a more physical presence than his size would suggest. Blending foot quickness, short-area agility and a feisty competitive toughness, Gladney has a nose for the ball that's led to 26 passes defended since 2018 and five interceptions over his three seasons as a starter.

30. Green Bay Packers: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

The Packers signed Devin Funchess to a one-year deal this offseason, but Green Bay has struggled to find consistent production from its wide receiver corps outside of Davante Adams. Tying DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins for the Clemson record for receiving touchdowns (27), Higgins has strong hands, a large catch radius and wins as a vertical receiver.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

With no picks again until Round 5, the 49ers will look to trade back and acquire more picks. If they don’t trade back, adding a long-term replacement at left tackle for 35-year-old Joe Staley would make sense. Even though Staley is signed through 2021, there is no guarantee he returns as beat reporter Matt Maiocco puts the odds at “50/50” that he plays this season.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

While UDFA Charvarius Ward is coming off a strong second season, the team’s cornerback room is extremely thin after free agency. While he didn’t have a stellar performance against Ja’Marr Chase and LSU in the national championship game, Terrell is a long and athletic corner that would help address one of the team’s bigger needs.

ROUND 2

33. Cincinnati Bengals: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

34. Indianapolis Colts: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

35. Detroit Lions: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

36. New York Giants: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

37. Los Angeles Chargers: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

38. Carolina Panthers: Ross Blacklock, IDL, TCU

39. Miami Dolphins: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

40. Houston Texans (via ARI): Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

41. Cleveland Browns: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

42. Jacksonville Jaguars: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

43. Chicago Bears (via LV): Cesar Ruiz, IOL, Michigan

44. Indianapolis Colts: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

46. Denver Broncos: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

47. Atlanta Falcons: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

48. New York Jets: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

50. Chicago Bears: Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

51. Dallas Cowboys: Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

52. Los Angeles Rams: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

54. Buffalo Bills: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

55. Baltimore Ravens (via NE): Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

56. Miami Dolphins (via NO): Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut

57. Houston Texans: Jordan Elliott, IDL, Missouri

58. Minnesota Vikings: Neville Gallimore, IDL, Oklahoma

59. Seattle Seahawks: Marlon Davidson, IDL, Auburn

60. Baltimore Ravens: Robert Hunt, IOL, Louisiana

61. Tennessee Titans: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

62. Green Bay Packers: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

63. Kansas City Chiefs (via SF): Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

64. Seattle Seahawks (via KC): Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

ROUND 3

65. Cincinnati Bengals: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

66. Washington: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

67. Detroit Lions: Justin Madubuike, IDL, Texas A&M

68. New York Jets (via NYG): Lloyd Cushenberry III, IOL, LSU

69. Carolina Panthers: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

70. Miami Dolphins: Tyler Biadasz, IOL, Wisconsin

71. Los Angeles Chargers: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

72. Arizona Cardinals: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

73. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan

74. Cleveland Browns: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

75. Indianapolis Colts: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida

77. Denver Broncos: Ashtyn Davis, S, Cal

78. Atlanta Falcons: Matt Hennessy, IOL, Temple

79. New York Jets: Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

80. Las Vegas Raiders: Raekwon Davis, IDL, Alabama

81. Las Vegas Raiders (via CHI): Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

82. Dallas Cowboys: A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State

83. Denver Broncos (via PIT): Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

84. Los Angeles Rams: Zack Moss, RB, Utah

85. Detroit Lions (via PHI): Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah

86. Buffalo Bills: Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

87. New England Patriots: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

88. New Orleans Saints: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

89. Minnesota Vikings: Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida

90. Houston Texans: John Simpson, IOL, Clemson

91. Las Vegas Raiders (via SEA): Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

92. Baltimore Ravens: Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame

93. Tennessee Titans: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

94. Green Bay Packers: Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

95. Denver Broncos (via SF): Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

96. Kansas City Chiefs: Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

97. Cleveland Browns (via HOU): Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee

98. New England Patriots: Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

99. New York Giants: Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

100. New England Patriots: Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

101. Seattle Seahawks: Damien Lewis, IOL, LSU

102. Pittsburgh Steelers: Netane Muti, IOL, Fresno State

103. Philadelphia Eagles: Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

104. Los Angeles Rams: Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse

105. Minnesota Vikings: K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

106. Baltimore Ravens: Davon Hamilton, IDL, Ohio State

ROUND 4

107. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

108. Washington: Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

109. Detroit Lions: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

110. New York Giants: Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

111. Houston Texans: Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Charlotte

112. Los Angeles Chargers: Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

113. Carolina Panthers: Jonah Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

114. Arizona Cardinals: Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska

115. Cleveland Browns: Larrell Murchison, IDL, North Carolina State

116. Jacksonville Jaguars: Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU

117. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brandon Jones, S, Texas

118. Denver Broncos: Logan Stenberg, IOL, Kentucky

119. Atlanta Falcons: Antonio Gibson, RB, Memphis

120. New York Jets: Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

121. Las Vegas Raiders: James Lynch, IDL, Baylor

122. Indianapolis Colts: Rashard Lawrence, IDL, LSU

123. Dallas Cowboys: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

124. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

125. New England Patriots (via CHI): Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky

126. Los Angeles Rams: Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado

127. Philadelphia Eagles: K’Von Wallace, S, Clemson

128. Buffalo Bills: Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

129. Baltimore Ravens (via NE): Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

130. New Orleans Saints: Harrison Hand, CB, Temple

131. Arizona Cardinals (via HOU): Jason Strowbridge, EDGE, North Carolina

132. Minnesota Vikings: Leki Fotu, IDL, Utah

133. Seattle Seahawks: Ben Bartch, OT, Saint John’s

134. Baltimore Ravens: Ben Bredeson, IOL, Michigan

135. Pittsburgh Steelers (via TEN): Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

136. Green Bay Packers: Evan Weaver, LB, Cal

137. Jacksonville Jaguars (via SF): Julian Blackman, S, Utah

138. Kansas City Chiefs: Nick Harris, IOL, Washington

139. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: John Hightower, WR, Boise State

140. Jacksonville Jaguars (via CHI): Javaris Davis, CB, Auburn

141. Miami Dolphins: Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State

142. Washington: Reggie Robinson, CB, Tulsa

143. Atlanta Falcons (via BAL): Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

144. Seattle Seahawks: Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

145. Philadelphia Eagles: Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulsa

146. Philadelphia Eagles: Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin

ROUND 5

147. Cincinnati Bengals: Khalil Davis, IDL, Nebraska

148. Carolina Panthers (via WAS): Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State

149. Detroit Lions: Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State

150. New York Giants: Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh

151. Los Angeles Chargers: Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State

152. Carolina Panthers: Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

153. Miami Dolphins: Kindle Victor, CB, Georgia Southern

154. Arizona Cardinals: Forfeited

155. Miami Dolphins (via JAX): Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M

156. Buffalo Bills (via CLE): Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami (FL)

157. San Francisco 49ers (via DEN): Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

158. Baltimore Ravens (via ATL): Chris Orr, LB, Wisconsin

159. New York Jets: Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee

160. Las Vegas Raiders: Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama

161. Indianapolis Colts: D.J. Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina

162. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Geno Stone, S, Iowa

163. Washington (via PIT): A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College

164. Chicago Bears: Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

165. Dallas Cowboys: L’Jarius Sneed, S, Louisiana Tech

166. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR): Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State

167. Detroit Lions (via PHI): Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn

168. Minnesota Vikings (via BUF): Parnell Motley, CB, Oklahoma

169. Philadelphia Eagles (via NE): Shane Lemieux, IOL, Oregon

170. New Orleans Saints: Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

171. Jacksonville Jaguars (via MIN): Hakeem Adenjii, OT, Kansas

172. Houston Texans: James Proche, WR, SMU

173. New England Patriots (via SEA): Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan

174. Miami Dolphins (via BAL): Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland

175. Tennessee Titans: Nick Coe, EDGE, Auburn

176. Green Bay Packers: Darryl Williams, IOL, Mississippi State

177. San Francisco 49ers: Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss

178. Kansas City Chiefs: Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina

179. Denver Broncos: Keith Ismael, IOL, San Diego State

180. Dallas Cowboys: David Woodward, LB, Utah State

