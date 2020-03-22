Cornerback Pierre Desir joins the New York Jets, per report

The New York Jets made another splash in the free-agent pool. They found a starting cornerback in free agency with the Sunday signing of Pierre Desir to a one-year deal, according to The Athletic. Desir was released by the Indianapolis Colts just this week.

Desir had been heading into the second year of a three-year, $22.85 million extension he signed with the Colts in 2019. The contract was signed one year after having his best season at cornerback.

Despite dropping in production last season, in 12 games (11 starts) he still managed to amass a career-high three interceptions and 11 passes defensed. The release of Desir surprised many in Indianapolis.

During his best season in 2018, he played in all 16 games emerging as a starter. He has 79 tackles that season and 8 passes defensed in a career-high 903 snaps (Desir had 683 snaps last season).

Jets assistant general manager Rex Hogan has ties to Desir, as Hogan was a Colts executive during Desir’s time with the Colts.

He’s a 2014 draft pick taken in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns. He played for Cleveland for two seasons before stints with the San Diego Chargers and Seattle Seahawks.

The second wave of free agency saw the Jets reach an agreement with three players. Desir is the sixth outside free agent to choose to come to One Jets Drive.

Desir will slot in as one of the defensive backs in 2020. The Jets were in the market for a starting level cornerback after parting ways with Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts. They did re-sign Brian Poole, but he is more of a nickel back and the Jets needed help on the outside.

The Jets had been linked to free agents Byron Jones, who signed with the Miami Dolphins, James Bradberry, who signed with the New York Giants and Chris Harris, now with the Denver Broncos.

The Jets have eight picks in the upcoming April NFL Draft. With those selections, they can look to add to the secondary.

The first wave of free agency over the past few days saw the Jets revamp the offensive line. Now with his offensive line seemingly shored-up, general manager Joe Douglas has turned to addressing depth needs along the defense.