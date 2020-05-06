Want to bet on the New York Jets making the Super Bowl? The odds are long to say the least
Kristian Dyer
Even the most optimistic of New York Jets fans knows that the playoffs are a long-shot for this rebuilding team. But if the Jets somehow make the Super Bowl, an optimistic fan might be able to get a couple of mortgage payments out of it.
The Jets are among the longest of odds to make the Super Bowl, but some far-fetched odds of their potential match-ups in the championship game are providing some get-rich-quick level of financial dreams. The Jets best odds for a Super Bowl opponent are the trio of NFC teams: San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with BetOnline offering 300:1 odds for either of those teams to line-up against the Jets.
The longest of odds? Not a surprise but a match-up between the rebuilding the Jets and the woefully inept Washington is set at 2000:1. The same 2000:1 odds are set for the (also) rebuilding Carolina Panthers meeting the Jets.
An all-New York Super with the New York Giants returns 1000:1 odds.
All the Jets odds for their Super Bowl opponent, per BetOnline -
New Orleans Saints vs New York Jets 300:1
San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets 300:1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Jets 300:1
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets 400:1
Arizona Cardinals vs New York Jets 500:1
Chicago Bears vs New York Jets 500:1
Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Jets 500:1
Seattle Seahawks vs New York Jets 500:1
Green Bay Packers vs New York Jets 500:1
Los Angeles Rams vs New York Jets 750:1
Minnesota Vikings vs New York Jets 750:1
Atlanta Falcons vs New York Jets 1000:1
Detroit Lions vs New York Jets 1000:1
New York Giants vs New York Jets 1000:1
Carolina Panthers vs New York Jets 2000:1
Washington Redskins vs New York Jets 2000:1
Last year, the Jets went 6-2 to close out the season with a 7-9 record. The odds are likely indicative of past history as the Jets have not made the playoffs since 2010 and have a single winning record during that stretch.