NFL Draft profile: Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins

It is a deep draft for the New York Jets to re-stock their depth at wide receiver, given that playmakers will likely still be on the board come early Day 3.

That the Jets could probably add two wide receivers in this draft who could step in immediately is not an unlikely scenario.

Having lost wide receiver Robby Anderson this offseason, the Jets need to replace their second-leading receiver a season ago. While free agent signing Breshad Perriman has the potential to be a big part of the offense, the Jets still need another wide receiver to stretch the field and help in the red zone.

Enter Clemson’s Tee Higgins, who had a productive three seasons at Clemson (including two as a starter) and has the size and frame to step in immediately on the outside.

Higgins, along with a Day 3 selection at wide receiver, could potentially revamp the Jets offense. It is amazing that, over the past five years, the team’s draft haul at the position has been nothing short of horrible.

SI Big Board: Higgins checks in at No. 30.

The lowdown on Higgins: Upon first glance, Higgins looks like an NFL ready wide receiver. The same holds true upon second and third glance as well.

For good reason.

At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Higgins has the prototypical size of an NFL wide receiver. He has good straight-line speed but isn’t necessarily shifty down the field.

His production in college (15 catches for 1,197 yards and 19 touchdowns) is backed up by his film. While not an elusive wide receiver, Higgins is a solid route runner who will need to expand his offerings at the next level. But he uses his frame well and is a deep threat, even as he is equally comfortable on quick-outs and curls.

Where he fits on the Jets: If Higgins is there at No. 48 in the second round, the Jets should be running to the podium. The virtual podium of course.

He is a pro-ready wide receiver when it comes to his frame and he is solid all-around. He is a plug-and-play starter come Week 1 for a team like the Jets that needs talent at the wide receiver.

While he isn’t a like-for-like replacement of the aforementioned Anderson, Higgins can help the Jets offense…perhaps even more than Anderson. His frame and reach could be an asset to help the Jets move the chains and in the red zone. In addition, he still has the ability over the top to make plays deep down the field, especially on contested balls.

Anderson, at times, seemed a bit like a one-trick pony for the Jets. Higgins is more versatile.

The question is if the Clemson wideout will be there for the Jets in the second round. There’s some thought that Higgins is a possible late first round selection while many mock drafts see him in the second or the third round.

If he is there at No. 48, no one would fault the Jets for making the move and getting a target for quarterback Sam Darnold.

He comes back to the ball and uses his hands, not his body, even when making catches in traffic. There is a nice skill set to help immediately and more room to grow.