Tight end could be a position of strength for the New York Jets this season

Last season, the New York Jets got solid production from their tight ends, even with Chris Herndon missing all but one game due to a combination of injuries and suspension. Tight end has the potential to be a strength for the Jets if the position group can stay healthy.

In 2019, the Jets were paced by Ryan Griffin, signed as a free agent on the cusp of training camp. He had a tremendous first year in New York, coming in fifth in catches (34), fifth in receiving yards (320) and tied for second in touchdowns (five). He signed a multi-year extension with the Jets in November before being placed on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury.

For Griffin, it was a statement year after being cut by the Houston Texans in May. A healthy Griffin has proven to have developed a good chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold.

The emergence of Griffin was a bit of a surprise and now he forms an intriguing tight end tandem alongside Herndon. Pro Football Focus ranks the Jets tight end unit at No. 17 but says there is potential for this group to improve their ranking as the season goes on.

“This looks like a mid-tier unit that can sneak into the top half of the league if Herndon continues to progress after the promising start to his career two years ago,” PFF writes in their analysis.

After a strong rookie season in 2018, a suspension for the season’s first four games followed by injuries derailed Herndon’s season from the get-go. Last year, Herndon was limited to just a single game (one catch, seven yards) before seeing his season end in the Jets win over the New York Giants.

If Herndon can stay on the field, he has the chance to be a top-10 tight end in terms of production. Those type of numbers could help the Jets passing game, especially as the wide receiver depth chart is a bit unproven and lacking in depth.

One tight end to keep an eye on is Trevon Wesco, who played in all 16 games but had just two catches for 49 yards in 2019. A good blocker with size, Wesco projects to develop further and adds another dimension and depth at tight end.