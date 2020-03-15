Source: New York Jets GM Joe Douglas to make first call of NFL free agency to Jack Conklin

The most important free agent on the market for the New York Jets is going to be getting the first phone call. Offensive tackle Jack Conklin, a high-end free agent, has emerged as a priority for the Jets.

The most pressing need for the Jets heading into this offseason is addressing the offensive line. It appears that the Jets first call when the legal tampering period begins on Monday will be to Conklin, one of the top offensive tackles available in free agency.

Conklin is the priority target for the team a Jets personnel executive tells SportsIllustrated.com. Conklin, who has spent the past four seasons as the starting right tackle for the Tennessee Titans, is a former first round pick who was an All-Pro in 2016 as a rookie. He has 57 career starts and has be rock steady for the Titans, despite multiple knee injuries costing him seven games in 2018.

Going after one of the best tackles in the NFL in Conklin, the source said, is going to lead general manager Joe Douglas to put the 25-year old free agent on speed dial.

“He will be the first call, I am confident saying that,” the source said about the Jets going after Conklin.

“Joe wants him and likes him a lot. He won't be cheap but he's prepared to make a good run at him. I am guessing half the league will want him.”

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not allowed to publicly comment on player personnel matters. The legal tampering period begins on Monday at 12 p.m. ET

The priority pursuit of Conklin goes in like with the Jets need at offensive line, a unit that was among the worst in the league last year. With a young franchise quarterback in Sam Darnold, the need to protect their investment under center is paramount.

In both free agency and the draft in recent years, the offensive line has been neglected by the Jets. The source said that Douglas recognizes this and is willing to invest significantly this offseason in getting the unit up to par.

“He knows it is a priority. It was neglected here for years,” the source said. “When was the last time a G.M. actually drafted a starting lineman around here? Sam can’t keep getting killed.”

At the NFL Combine last month, Douglas indicated that guard Brian Winters will return in 2020. He might well be the only holdover from last year’s starting offensive line.

Conklin is so important to the Jets, the source said, that he believes the team is going to try and land him within the first 24 hours of free agency, which opens on March 18 at 4 p.m. ET.

The source sees a trickledown effect with Conklin. Landing such a priority offensive tackle, he said, would have a pied piper affect and could help land other free agents along the offensive line.

“We believe that you get him, you can land another [offensive lineman] or two,” the source said.

It figures that the Jets would likely sign two if not three starting caliber offensive line free agents and probably select another offensive lineman in April at the NFL Draft.