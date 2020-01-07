JetsMaven
(Only) One Jets Legend Makes The Pro Football Focus Team Of The Decade

Kristian Dyer

Just one New York Jets player made the Pro Football Focus list of top players of the decade, a sign of where this franchise has been in recent years. 

From 2000 through 2009, the Jets had arguably the best run of form in franchise history. During that stretch, the Jets made the playoffs six times, won the AFC East in 2002 and went to the AFC Championship Game in 2009 under then head coach Rex Ryan. Since then, success hasn’t been nearly as regular. 

The Jets have made the playoffs just once since 2010 (in fact, it was at the start of the decade in 2010 when they made a second-straight appearance in the AFC Championship Game). In fact, they’ve only finished with a winning record twice since that singular playoff appearance. 

So perhaps it isn’t a surprise that they have just one representative on a prominent all-decade team. 

Darrelle Revis, perhaps the best player ever in franchise history, was named as one of three cornerbacks to Pro Football Focus Team of the Decade.  

He was graded among the three best cornerbacks of the decade alongside Seattle Seahawks Richard Sherman and Denver Broncos Chris Harris Jr. 

Perhaps showing a similar level of ineptitude over the past two years were two other teams in the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins. Neither franchise had a selection in the Pro Football Focus list. 

The New England Patriots, not surprisingly, were well represented on the list with Tom Brady (quarterback) and Rob Gronkowski (tight end) receiving the top positional grades. 

Antonio Brown, who played one game this past season for the Patriots before being cut, also made the PFF list, which ran from 2010 up through the recently concluded regular season. 

The inclusion of Revis is certainly well deserved, but it serves as a stark reminder of this team's inconsistency and lack of success over the past 10 years. 

