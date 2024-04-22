Pair of New York Jets Superstars Building Connection at Voluntary Workouts
Last year during the offseason, there was excitement surrounding the New York Jets.
They pulled off a trade for Aaron Rodgers, giving themselves an elite quarterback that hasn't been present on their roster in a long time.
With the Super Bowl winning, four-time MVP leading their offense, many around the league viewed the Jets as favorites in their division and a team who could contend for a championship.
Heading into this year, excitment is no longer present.
Things have changed into expectation.
When Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles four plays into last season, their hopes of competing for an AFC East title and Super Bowl went down the drain.
The focus has been placed solely on doing whatever it takes to finally win this year as general manager Joe Douglas has a 27-56 record since being hired in 2019 and head coach Robert Saleh is 14-20 during his two seasons.
There is major pressure, and much of the success New York has will ultimately be determined by how Rodgers performs coming off his major injury.
Jets fans can exhale a bit after video was released of their star quarterback and star wide receiver Garrett Wilson getting acclimated at voluntary workouts over the weekend.
The clip is just eight seconds, but there is plenty that can be garnered from it.
First, Rodgers looks to be moving well as he went through his read option progression before bouncing back into the pocket and firing a strike to his receiver.
That's a huge positive.
If Rodgers is fully healthy by the time Week 1 rolls around, then New York can expect to be much more competitive this year than what they've shown recently.
Plus, this isn't the first time the duo has been working out together during this voluntary workout period.
It's a great sign that these two are putting in the work together and building chemistry.
Hopefully for the Jets' sake, it translates onto the field when it matters.