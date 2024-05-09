5 Primetime Matchups We Need to See on 2024 New York Jets' Schedule
The New York Jets are poised to be primetime darlings once again.
With future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers expected back in the saddle, in the world's most-renown media market, the Jets are most definitely viewed as an "asset" by television network executives.
When the NFL releases its 2024 schedule on May 15, a date first reported by Sports Business Journal and since confirmed, one will likely see the Jets in five or six standalone primetime viewing windows.
Here are five New York matchups that make the most sense in primetime.
Seahawks at Jets
A couple of preset storylines make this one worthy of a primetime audience. First, Seattle quarterback Geno Smith never wrote back after the Jets wrote him off.
Then, there's Jets' head coach Robert Saleh, who was the Seahawks' defensive quality control coach during their Super Bowl XLVIII championship. Saleh has routinely cited his experiences from his days in Seattle.
Jets at 49ers
This will serve as a good measuring stick game for the Jets, going up against the Super Bowl LVIII runner-up on the road. The matchup between Kyle Shanahan's offense and the Jets' vaunted defense is an appetizing one to say the least.
Not to mention, the 49ers' defense has also been top tier dating back to Saleh's stint as defensive coordinator.
Bills at Jets
The Jets match up well with the four-time defending AFC East champion Bills, and have won the two most-recent meetings at MetLife Stadium. Despite the varying offseason report cards, the division still runs through Buffalo and three-time MVP finalist Josh Allen until proven otherwise.
This game attracted a huge television audience in Week 1 last year on Monday Night Football.
Jets at Jaguars
This would've been considered a Thursday night stinker only a couple years ago, but times have changed and starting quarterbacks can make all the difference.
Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville's stacked receiving corps against the Jets' sensational secondary? Sign me up.
Dolphins at Jets
This divisional rivalry will likely carry postseason implications with viewers wondering if Gang Green's defense can stifle Miami's high-octane speed-based offensive scheme.
Although the result wasn't what the Jets would've wanted, the ratings for last year's inaugural NFL Black Friday Game on Amazon Prime were substantial. Maybe Jets vs. Dolphins becomes an annual day-after-Thanksgiving tradition at MetLife Stadium?