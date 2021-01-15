Jets' Young Stars Celebrate Hiring of Robert Saleh on Social Media

Looks like Mekhi Becton and Quinnen Williams are excited about their new head coach.

Jets fans weren't the only ones celebrating on Thursday night when news broke that New York had hired Robert Saleh as their next head coach.

Rising stars Quinnen Williams and Mekhi Becton both took to Twitter as they reacted to the announcement.

"YESSS SIRRRRRRRRRR," Williams tweeted. He tossed a couple emojis in there as well.

The defensive tackle, entering his third year in the league, will work closely with Saleh. After all, the Jets' new head coach spent the last four years working as the 49ers defensive coordinator, transforming their defense into one of the best in the NFL.

Saleh and his intensity will be a change from Adam Gase, who was fired by the Jets last Sunday. Gase finished his two-year stint at the helm in New York with a 9-23 record.

Becton, New York's left tackle who just finished up his rookie season, had a similar reaction to Williams.

"YESSSS SIRRRRR!!!!! LETS WORK COACH!!!!!"

Not every player is as active on social media as those two young studs, so more reactions to the Saleh hiring will come over the next several months.

As much as the Jets can rejoice after nabbing a sought-after candidate who was also in talks with other organizations, there's no time to waste. An incredibly important NFL draft, with the No. 2 overall selection, looms in April while the Jets' decade-long postseason drought weighs over the entire organization.

Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas and CEO Christopher Johnson—as well as New York's young roster—have plenty of work to do as the offseason begins.

That in mind, it's fair to say that John Franklin-Myers' reaction to Saleh being hired is one that plenty of his teammates had as well. In just three words, the defensive end recognized the hire was a success while acknowledging the road ahead to contention has only just begun.

"Let’s do this," he wrote.

