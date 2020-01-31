Rob Riggle Loves Pat Mahomes: 'He's The Answer To A Lot Of People's Prayers'

A life-long Kansas City Chiefs fan, Rob Riggle is excited for the Super Bowl. In fact, the actor, who has worked alongside the likes of Will Ferrell, Bradley Cooper and Vince Vaughn, said a Chiefs win on Sunday would be the second-biggest moment of his life.

Only after, of course, having his two children with his wife, Tiffany.

Riggle is amped for the game, admitting his voice will likely “be gone before kickoff.” Born and bred a Chiefs fan, Riggle is in Miami for the game. He spoke with SportsIllustrated.com about his passion for the Chiefs and his excitement for the team’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1970.

Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes is a major reason for his optimism, Riggle admits.

“He’s the answer to a lot of people’s prayers,” Riggle told SportsIllustrated.com on Friday.

“Just from a deep-seated love for my hometown. The energy and passion that he’s brought back to Kansas City and the hope that he’s brought to Kansas City is something that you dream about. It is kind of nice that it is kind of happening. He’s only 24, I think he’s the fifth-youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl. I’m hoping we have many, many years of Patrick Mahomes magic.”

Not only will he be at the game, Riggle, one of the hardest working actors in Hollywood, will also be multi-tasking. He will appear on a Bounty commercial during the game where he will play the ‘Quicker Picker Upper’ against the backdrop of Sofia Vergara's Super Bowl party. The twist on the commercial is – and this is a Super Bowl ad so there must be a twist – that viewers can watch the ad then go online to vote on how they want the ad to conclude.

“We have all kind of different options, kind of ‘Choose Your Adventure’ as you watch. Based on what America decides, that’s what Bounty going to air during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl,” Riggle said.

“America gets a voice in this commercial, which is kind of cool.”

He does not know which ending America will choose for the Bounty commercial, adding that all the options are funny and unique. But when asked if one Super Bowl ending would be less than ideal – the 49ers winning the game – Riggle was adamant in his response.

“That’s not going to happen, that’s not going to happen. The Chiefs are going to win,” Riggle said before walking back any Joe Namath type guarantees in Miami.

“No, no. I know how this works. I am not going to give the 49ers any locker room fodder,” Riggle said.

“What I’m saying is, that I’ve waited my entire life for the Chiefs to get to the Super Bowl. And I’ve got nothing but good energy going to the Chiefs.”