Robert Saleh Reveals His Message to the Jets After Franchise-Worst Performance in Buffalo

Saleh tried to explain what happened to New York's offense in their historic loss to the Bills, disclosing what he told his team in the locker room after the game.

There have been plenty of dark days for the Jets over the years.

Even just in recent history, we're talking about a franchise that hasn't been to the playoffs since 2010 and has just six wins in their last two seasons.

What the Jets did on offense on Sunday in their loss to the Buffalo, however, was the latest trip to rock bottom for this franchise, a new accomplishment that might never be outdone.

New York racked up a grand total of 53 yards on offense against the Bills. That's the worst offensive output in a single game in Jets franchise history.

Sure, it's worth noting that the Jets were missing a plethora of key contributors on Sunday (from wide receivers to offensive linemen), the weather seemed to be a factor, they were playing against the league's best defense and this is a rebuilding roster. This offensive unit doesn't have the personnel to consistently produce respectable numbers just yet.

But still, 53 total yards is as humiliating as it gets. New York's quarterback Zach Wilson was sacked nine times on Sunday, losing 82 yards in the process. Nine sacks! No Jets player had more than six all season long.

If not for a 40-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Keelan Cole in the second quarter, who knows what that final number would've been. Factor in all those sacks and the Jets had five total passing yards on Sunday.

Moments after the final postgame presser of his first year as head coach began, Robert Saleh was asked to make sense of Gang Green's ghastly game on offense.

"They’re one of the best defenses in football," Saleh told reporters. "We just could not run the ball very well. It was tough sledding. Anytime we got something going, it’s just their front was dominant. We had to win and separate and do all of that stuff. Clearly, we have a long way to go if we want to close the gap with Buffalo. And New England and Miami, for that matter."

Bills hold Jets to 53 total yards in a Week 18 victory

Closing that gap in the AFC East starts with adding more talent and developing the young players that are already in the building, compiling valuable reps. We'll all get into this more as the offseason progresses, but the Jets are in a pretty good spot. They've got the young quarterback and the coaching staff to build around. With the right additions in the draft and in free agency, contending for a postseason spot could happen quicker than everyone expects.

That doesn't make Sunday's loss feel better for those that went to battle between the lines, though. In a results-driven league, the Jets finished this season with their 13th loss of the year.

Saleh proceeded to reveal the message he delivered to his team in the locker room after another debilitating defeat:

"The message to the team was, I am proud of this group. With all of the adversity that we faced, with all of the different things, losing so many guys today. We’re down to three receivers for basically the entire second half. The amount of adversity that this group has faced, for the continued fight and continued development. I feel like we got so much better as the year went on. I’m really proud of our group. But, at the same time, the same thing I just told you guys – we’ve got to close this gap. It’s going to take everybody in the locker room. It’s going to take all of the coaches. It’s going to take every decision that we make from now until the start of next season, whether it’s scheme, player – doesn’t matter. It’s about closing this gap in the division and getting to a place where we are competitive every single game."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.