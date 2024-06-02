This New York Jets Rookie RB Looks Like He's Becoming Their Backup
When rewinding to a time period around the NFL draft, it seemed obvious what type of position and player the New York Jets were looking to add with their top pick.
Depending on how the board actually turned out, they were either going to take another offensive weapon or select an offensive lineman who projected to become one of their future starters on the outside.
The Jets ultimately decided to take offensive tackle Olu Fashanu from Penn State after trading back one spot to No. 11 and acquiring more assets. With their line bolstered, they were able to get their weapon in the third round by taking Malachi Corley out of Western Kentucky who has already impressed his teammates during OTAs.
After those two picks, New York decided to add depth to their roster, taking two running backs, a quarterback, and two defensive backs to close out the draft.
As it's looking right now, their selection of Braelon Allen in the fourth round might have turned out to be an immediate impact move as it sounds like the former University of Wisconsin product is likely going to be the backup running back behind their star Breece Hall.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press reported the 20-year-old has "received the majority of first-team reps with Hall sidelined" during OTAs, suggesting he has an opportunity to prove that he should getting major playing time in his first professional season.
There was some thought when Allen and fifth round pick Isaiah Davis were selected that Israel Abanikanda might be on the way out, or at least see his role become even more limited than it was in 2023 when he only saw action in six games and carried the ball 22 times.
That seems to be coming to fruition.
"In fact, Abanikanda has worked almost exclusively with the second and third-team offense, splitting touches with Davis and Cohen," writes Fried.
There is an expectation that New York will utilize more of a power running game this year.
This would fit Allen's skill set nicely after he put up over 1,200 rushing yards in back-to-back collegiate seasons at Wisconsin within their traditional running scheme. Even after their coaching change brought in a spread offense, Allen was able to rush for 984 yards.
So, it sounds like the backup job behind Hall is the rookie's to lose.
He'll be able to finalize the depth chart during mandatory minicamp and the preseason with strong showings in live action.