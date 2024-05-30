New York Jets Star Gives New Rookie High Praise During OTAs
Before the New York Jets enter their highly-anticipated upcoming season, there is plenty of work they have to do before hitting the field.
Right now, every team across the NFL are in their Organized Team Activities, or OTAs.
This is an opportunity for the coaching staff to work with their players to help develop them prior to the mandatory minicamps taking place in June. During this time period, coaches are allowed on the field while team and special teams drills are being run, but there is no live contact.
Young players have the chance to work with their new teammates and veterans are able to learn new schemes if they're coming from outside of the organization.
It's also a time where names start popping up as those who are turning heads.
For the Jets, that player seems to be their rookie third-round wide receiver Malachi Corley.
According to reports coming out after Wednesday's session, the 215-pounder is proving to be a physical specimen, impressing his fellow wide receiver and 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.
"He's a brute. Once he catches that ball he's got great instinct of where the defense is going to be at and how to make someone miss," the star said according to Nick Shook of NFL.com.
That's a great early sign for New York who was desperately looking for someone who could be paired alongside Wilson to give Aaron Rodgers formiddable weapons to throw to this year.
They also signed veteran Mike Williams, someone who is expected to be a contributor, but there are questions about what he might look like coming off his torn ACL last season.
So, hearing Corley is looking impressive is a great sign for this offense.
However, there have been countless stories about different players appearing incredible during this time of the calendar, only to fall off when the pads are on facing live action.
Wilson doesn't seem to think that's going to be the case for the rookie wide receiver, saying he's "excited" to see what Corley can do when the physical element gets added to their practices.
"Just like I was saying, he can go over the middle, take hits. I'm excited to see him run with the ball once we got pads on because I know I wouldn't be trying to tackle him. He looks like a problem, a little bowling ball out there," he added.
It's still very early in the process before knowing if Corley is going to be a major contributor in his first season of professional football, but these are positive signs that he could develop into a difference maker and pair well with Wilson moving forward.