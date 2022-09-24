Trade Deadline Rumor: Should Jets Consider Moving Corey Davis?

The Jets wouldn't actually trade Corey Davis, right?

While answering a mailbag question on the Flight Deck Podcast this week, ESPN's Rich Cimini mentioned that an NFC team is "keeping an eye" on Davis leading up to the trade deadline.

Davis is a key presence in New York's improved wide receiver room, a group that includes second-year wideout Elijah Moore, rookie Garrett Wilson and veteran Braxton Berrios.

The 27-year-old was signed after the 2020 season to be New York's top wideout, a rising star with the Titans that received a huge payday in free agency. He played in just nine games last year, his first in green and white, racking up 492 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Through two games in 2022, Davis has eight catches and 160 yards. He hauled in a 66-yard score last week in Cleveland, igniting New York's dramatic comeback over the Browns.

“If [the Jets] fall out of contention and they’re looking for a way to get Wilson on the field more often, perhaps they would look into that. I do know there is at least one team that might be interested,” Cimini said.

Down the road, Davis may not be as much of a factor with Moore and Wilson looking like stars in the making. For now, however, New York should treat their loaded WR room as a good problem to have. Not every club has the luxury of a player like Davis or one of those youngsters standing on the sideline each play. Sure, it's not ideal that those assets can't get a full slate of playing time each week, but when injuries hit down the road, depth is key. When was the last time New York had an abundance of playmakers like this?

Further, the mission lately has been to surround second-year quarterback Zach Wilson with as much talent as humanly possible, fostering his success and development. Davis is a financial commitment—dollars that could influence a move like this in the future—but he's also part of a fast-improving offense. Wilson, who hasn't played yet this season, still working back from his preseason knee surgery, hasn't even had an opportunity to mess around with that group yet.

This situation could always change. Like Cimini alluded to, if this turns into another lost season, perhaps the Jets can get some value back in a trade with a contender and stockpile more young talent in next year's draft. Then again, New York wasn't necessarily going to contend this year either way. All signs point toward a step forward in 2022, positioning this team for contention in '23.

