How Can the Jets Stop Bengals' Joe Burrow?

Next up for New York is Joe Burrow and the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals (0-2).

How will the upstart 1-1 Jets be able to shut down quarterback Joe Burrow and his high-flying offense?

Well, first of all, Burrow's offense has been anything but high-flying so far this season.

In 2021, the Bengals offense ranked No. 13, but now they have dropped to No. 16 this season and they are coming off two heartbreaking losses in a row to Pittsburgh and Dallas.

Five things rang true of Cincinnati in my film study of their two losses this season:

They fell behind convincingly by halftime (17-6 and 17-3). Their offense looked out of sync. Their pass protection is awful. Nothing rattled Burrow and he showed tremendous fight. They still almost won the two games at the end.

Both Pittsburgh and Dallas beat the snot out of Burrow, sacking him an NFL-high 13 times.

As a result, the offense has pretty much been two-dimensional with a short-passing attack, and a dependence on their third-ranked rushing attack led by running back Joe Mixon and Joe Burrow...

Joe Burrow?

That's right, Joe Burrow.

Joe Burrow is the team's second-leading rusher with 10 carries for 79 yards.

Like I said, Burrow has been running for his life and those were the 10 times he barely dodged the pass rush.

It's Burrow's renowned tenacity that is keeping Cincinnati in these games.

Despite tossing the second-most interceptions (4) and despite all the tipped and dropped passes, Burrow has hung in there like a Heavy Weight Champion.

Outside of QB Tom Brady, Burrow's chip on his shoulder is second-to-none, and it is that chip that is going to take Cincinnati far this season.

Don't fall asleep on the Burrow or his team, and don't fall in love with the fact they haven't won a game yet.

They are like a wounded animal right now, and that is going to make them tough to beat for the Jets.

Speaking of a chip, ironically that is what the Burrow has done the past two weeks.

He has chipped and chipped away at defenses with these short little passes to backs, tight ends and his receivers, while hitting the occasional intermediate deeper slant or pass up the seams. These different passing options for Burrow have done a nice job of picking up additional yardage after catches.

Like I said, his deep game has been non-existent.

What will the Jets need to do to stop Burrow this week?

Blitz and pressure the living daylights out of him. Be cognizant of him taking off and running up the middle. Play tight-man and give Burrow small throwing windows. Focus on stopping the running game the middle (that sets up the pass). Focus on clamping down hard on their security blanket short passing game.

That is where Pittsburgh and Dallas failed and allowed Cincinnati to stay in these games. These two teams allowed Burrow to keep chipping away at them with his short passing game.

Burrow is shockingly out of sync with his receivers intermediate to deep, and beating himself with misfires at those route levels.

Do the Jets have a chance at defeating Burrow?

Yes, but please know Burrow will keep swinging until the final gun.

The Jets cannot take their foot off the gas or take their foot off of his throat until the score is final.

MORE:

Follow Daniel Kelly on Twitter (@danielkellybook). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.