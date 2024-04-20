Where Could New York Jets QB Wilson Land in Potential trade?
Zach Wilson wasn't around for the start of New York Jets' voluntary offseason program, and one may wonder how much he'll be around, if at all, moving forward.
The Jets have publicly expressed interest in trading the former franchise quarterback, who was taken with the No. 2 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, but team owner Woody Johnson, while speaking at the league meetings late last month, said they will not opt to release Wilson outright.
"Zach is an asset. At the same time, we're obviously open to trading Zach," said Jets' general manager Joe Douglas during his pre draft press conference in Florham Park.
"There have been discussions. Nothing's really changed since we talked down in Florida. We're open to trading him. There's just no news to report on that."
There's no news to report likely because Wilson is commanding little to no interest on the trade market. After enduring benchings in back-to-back seasons as a Jet, Wilson is probably viewed by most NFL organizations as a reclamation project fit for only the greatest of quarterback whisperers.
It's possible that a quarterback-needy team views Wilson as a reliable backup if provided with a change of scenery, and could pursue his services to fill that role. The Minnesota Vikings, whose top-two field generals under contract are Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens, have been rumored as a potential suitor, but at what price?
With Mac Jones, who has a 3,800-yard passing season and a playoff berth under his belt, going to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick, it seems unlikely the Jets can demand more than a seventh-rounder for Wilson, who has a career 57.0 completion percentage and a 23:25 touchdown-to-interception ratio. They may have to send a draft pick along with Wilson as part of a package.