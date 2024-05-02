Where Did New York Jets Land in SI's Post-Draft Power Rankings?
The New York Jets are knocking on the door in the AFC.
With future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers due back healthy, the Jets are once again an offseason darling.
It makes sense from a 30,000-foot view.
After all, general manager Joe Douglas seemingly stabilized the makeshift offensive line by adding veteran tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses. Then, he used the No. 11 overall selection to draft Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu.
Trying to boost an offense that was next-to-last in NFL rankings last year, Douglas also added explosive receiver Mike Williams before drafting Western Kentucky "YAC King" Malachi Corley.
With all the key pieces returning to a defense that posted back-to-back Top 4 rankings, it's easy to see why New York landed at No. 10 overall in Sports Illustrated's post-draft power rankings.
"This is an Aaron Rodgers-quarterbacked team, and I know that many of you view the Jets as perpetually superfluous. But I think if everyone remains healthy, this team is going to be seriously good. OT Olu Fashanu didn’t change my mind all that much. Hopefully he can be developed and eased into a starting role, or Morgan Moses can play guard until someone is pressed into playing one position out of necessity. I liked that the Jets invested in physical backs and receivers who can help alleviate the backfield pressure on Rodgers. When offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Rodgers were at their best together, Rodgers had a stable of dependable backs and receivers who would break tackles off quick catches." - Conor Orr
The reigning two-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs unsurprisingly came in at No. 1. The Jets were the second-highest AFC East team, following the seventh ranked Buffalo Bills, who have won four straight division titles. The Baltimore Ravens (4), Cincinnati Bengals (5), and Los Angeles Chargers (9) are the other AFC teams ranked higher than New York.
The Jets host their annual rookie minicamp this weekend, kicking off May 3 in Florham Park. There will be a number of undrafted free agents getting their first taste of the NFL along with others who attend on a tryout basis.