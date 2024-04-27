Jets Country

New York Jets trade up, select WR Malachi Corley with No. 65 overall pick

The New York Jets have selected Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley with the No. 65 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

Dylan Sanders

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) turns up field after making a catch
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) turns up field after making a catch / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The New York Jets traded up to the top pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft to select WR Malachi Corley out of Western Kentucky with the No. 65 overall pick in the draft.

To move up from the No. 72 overall pick, they had to also ship the No. 157 pick in this draft to the Carolina Panthers. There's no pick swap here, but the Jets get an electric offensive weapon.

Commonly compared to San Francisco's Deebo Samuel, Corley is known for his ability after the catch. He is a former running back, after all. He's played receiver for just three years, but has caugh on quickly. He had 3,035 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns during his college career.

The 5-11, 215-pound utlity man joins Penn State's Olu Fashanu as the second player in the draft for New York. It's clear that they are focusing on the offense early on, trying to cash in on a healthy Aaron Rodgers while also building for the future.

They do not currently have any more selections for Day 2 of the NFL draft. Their next pick will come with the No. 111 overall selection tomorrow if they stand pat.

Published
Dylan Sanders

DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders