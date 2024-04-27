New York Jets trade up, select WR Malachi Corley with No. 65 overall pick
The New York Jets traded up to the top pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft to select WR Malachi Corley out of Western Kentucky with the No. 65 overall pick in the draft.
To move up from the No. 72 overall pick, they had to also ship the No. 157 pick in this draft to the Carolina Panthers. There's no pick swap here, but the Jets get an electric offensive weapon.
Commonly compared to San Francisco's Deebo Samuel, Corley is known for his ability after the catch. He is a former running back, after all. He's played receiver for just three years, but has caugh on quickly. He had 3,035 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns during his college career.
The 5-11, 215-pound utlity man joins Penn State's Olu Fashanu as the second player in the draft for New York. It's clear that they are focusing on the offense early on, trying to cash in on a healthy Aaron Rodgers while also building for the future.
They do not currently have any more selections for Day 2 of the NFL draft. Their next pick will come with the No. 111 overall selection tomorrow if they stand pat.